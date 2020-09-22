Prep Football Preview: Chi-Hi eager to return to gridiron

Excitement for football is always easy to see on the first day of practice.
Now add in that first day of practice starting a month later and the season not being a given and it’s easy to see why the Chi-Hi football team is excited to get the season underway later this week.
“They’re eager to play, they’re eager to practice, they’re very attentive (and) fun to be around,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of his team. “I think they realize the potential every day of not having a season and I think they are making the most of the time they had out here.”
The Cardinals bring back a pair of players who earned All-Big Rivers Conference accolades in 2019 with running back Ben Steinmetz and defensive lineman Owen Krista. Steinmetz led the Cardinals with 642 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and receiving with 27 catches for 268 yards and two more scores as he earned all-conference first team accolades at running back. Krista was an all-conference honorable mention after leading the team with five quarterback sacks and finished third in total tackles.
Chi-Hi closed the season strong in 2019, winning its last two regular season games including a 29-25 win at Hudson in the regular season finale to help springboard the program into the playoffs for a second season in a row. The Cardinals nearly pulled off a massive upset in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs, falling at top-seeded Pulaski 35-34 in a back-and-forth contest. Offensively, the Cardinals scored at least 29 points in each of their final three games and have many pieces that could help the team carry that success over into 2020.
A young Chi-Hi defense took its lumps at times a season ago but improved throughout the season and helped the team stun the Raiders to make the playoffs before starting seven sophomores in that tight playoff battle with Pulaski.
“That’s paying dividends now. They’re only going to be juniors,” Raykovich said. “They’re still not at the top of their game but it’s very obvious to see they’ve grown not only in size but in speed and football knowledge.”
The Big Rivers Conference will look a little different this fall as Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Superior have opted not to play fall sports and instead will play football in a special spring season. The team gains New Richmond as a part of statewide realignment as well as River Falls, who was originally supposed to leave for the Mississippi Valley Conference through realignment but will be returning to the league this fall.
But while some of the teams are different, Raykovich expects the level of play from the teams in the league to be as tough as always.
“There’s not going to be a week where you can let off the gas,” Raykovich said of the Big Rivers.
The numbers for the program are strong but the team is faced with unique challenges this fall as all teams must adhere to COVID-19 related protocols and procedures.
“It’s not a smooth year where you know every day is going to be the same as far as attendance and it is that way this year,” Raykovich said. “We’re making adjustments on the fly.”
Another difference for the Cardinals is a lack of preseason scrimmage. Normally the program hosts a multi-team scrimmage at Dorais Field the week before the season opener but the team did not do that this year. Friday’s season opener at River Falls will be the first time the Cards have squared off against someone on the field this fall not on their own team.
“I’m not a coach that feels like its 100 percent necessary to have a scrimmage,” Raykovich said. “You get into that scrimmage situation and you’re always worried about an unnecessary injury. Our kids are out there every day doing football things (and) blocking and tackling. I don’t know, its fun to block and tackle with a different color jersey but we’re doing the same thing every day in practice without a different color jersey and we’re controlling it more.”
Following this Friday’s opener at River Falls, the Cardinals return for their next two games at Dorais Field against Hudson (Oct. 2) and Rice Lake (Oct. 9). Chi-Hi hits the road again to play at Menomonie on Oct. 16 before hosting New Richmond on Oct. 23. The team has picked up a nonconference game with Holmen at home on Nov. 6 and could possibly add another for the week before.
This fall has put prep sports teams in an unusual situation but despite that Raykovich’s expectations for the teams have not changed. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach wants his team to play hard, play with confidence and have fun. If they do that, the season will be a success no matter how long it lasts or how many wins come their way.
“That’s what it’s all about. If you’re not having fun it becomes work and some people have fun at their work but a lot of people don’t,” Raykovich said.
