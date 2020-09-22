Prep Football Preview: Chi-Hi eager to return to gridiron

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Excitement for football is always easy to see on the first day of practice.

Now add in that first day of practice starting a month later and the season not being a given and it’s easy to see why the Chi-Hi football team is excited to get the season underway later this week.

“They’re eager to play, they’re eager to practice, they’re very attentive (and) fun to be around,” Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of his team. “I think they realize the potential every day of not having a season and I think they are making the most of the time they had out here.”

The Cardinals bring back a pair of players who earned All-Big Rivers Conference accolades in 2019 with running back Ben Steinmetz and defensive lineman Owen Krista. Steinmetz led the Cardinals with 642 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and receiving with 27 catches for 268 yards and two more scores as he earned all-conference first team accolades at running back. Krista was an all-conference honorable mention after leading the team with five quarterback sacks and finished third in total tackles.