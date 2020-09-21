Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe/Cornell aims to be a factor once again in the Lakeland Conference title chase

The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team has been close to getting over the hump in recent years.
The Knights have finished fourth or better in the conference standings in each of the last three years and qualified for the playoffs in each of those years. But the program is still seeking the co-op’s first league championship and playoff victory.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell looks to once again have the players to compete for a league crown, this time in the new-look Lakeland Conference that adds Ladysmith, Hurley and Rib Lake/Prentice as a part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment plan.
“The boys are very excited to play,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Brandon Baldry said. “They understand the adversities that we are faced with at this point, and they’re all ready to play. They’re champing at the bit to be able to play.”
Reigning Chippewa County Player of the Year running back/linebacker Tate Sauerwein ran for 1,071 yards on offense while making 70 tackles including seven for loss with seven forced fumbles and fumble recoveries as he earned Lakeland Conference Defensive Player of the Year, WFCA All-Region accolades and was named to the All-Lakeland first team on offense and defense.
Brock Flater is back as a two-way starter at running back and linebacker along with Kaden Crank, who started at tight end and defensive end a season ago. Linemen Mike Kane and Jace Wincek are back to give the team experienced muscle in the trenches.
Colton Minnick (quarterback), Derek Jones (offensive line and defensive end) and Sam Ewer (tight end) are expected to take on bigger roles this season. The Knights graduated a large and influential class a season ago, but also has a large group of seniors with 11, including some players rejoining the team for the first time in several seasons.
The Lakeland Conference has been in a unique position in recent years when it comes to 11-ma…
“We’re up for any and all challenges we have. We did lose some key components – quarterback, wide receiver, fullback, (offensive) line,” Baldry said. “We lost a big part of our team that were the reason for our success, but we also bring back a group of seniors this year that have valuable playing time that have leadership, that have been in it and got quite a bit of playing time.
“We have juniors that are stepping up that got a little bit of playing time last year. So we are very experienced through our first starting group.”
Add those players into large sophomore and freshman groups Baldry believes could break into the lineup, and the Knights have a roster that should keep the team in contention.
“The underclassmen are a good group of sophomores, a good group of freshmen,” Baldry said. “That’s nice to see.”
Baldry takes over the program from Troy Story, who is staying on the staff as an assistant coach. The team scrimmaged Thorp last Friday, and prior to the scrimmage Baldry said he was happy with what he had seen from the group thus far. The Knights also have five junior varsity games on the schedule, meaning those youngsters who do not see time on varsity will still have the opportunity for snaps this fall.
The Knights open the season on Friday at home against Hurley before playing at Grantsburg in the second week of the season. Additional home contests against Ladysmith (Oct. 9), Flambeau (Oct. 23) and Rib Lake/Prentice (Oct. 30) in Holcombe give the program four home games this season.
Some of the faces in the Lakeland have changed. But even with some new opponents to keep an eye on this fall, the goals remain the same for the Knights.
“Our goal as a team is to fight and battle for the top of the conference just like we have been,” Baldry said.
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!