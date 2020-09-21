Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe/Cornell aims to be a factor once again in the Lakeland Conference title chase

Colton Minnick (quarterback), Derek Jones (offensive line and defensive end) and Sam Ewer (tight end) are expected to take on bigger roles this season. The Knights graduated a large and influential class a season ago, but also has a large group of seniors with 11, including some players rejoining the team for the first time in several seasons.

“We’re up for any and all challenges we have. We did lose some key components – quarterback, wide receiver, fullback, (offensive) line,” Baldry said. “We lost a big part of our team that were the reason for our success, but we also bring back a group of seniors this year that have valuable playing time that have leadership, that have been in it and got quite a bit of playing time.

“We have juniors that are stepping up that got a little bit of playing time last year. So we are very experienced through our first starting group.”

Add those players into large sophomore and freshman groups Baldry believes could break into the lineup, and the Knights have a roster that should keep the team in contention.

“The underclassmen are a good group of sophomores, a good group of freshmen,” Baldry said. “That’s nice to see.”