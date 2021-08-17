Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe excited to start new 8-man era

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been taking everything slow,” Baldry said. “I’ve been really preaching to them you’ve got to go slow to go fast and we’ve been breaking everything down and showing them different 8-man things – what they might see, how it’s different and comparing it to it.”

The Chieftains will play with Almond-Bancroft, Athens, Cornell, Owen-Withee and Thorp in the Rogue Conference, a group of first-year 8-man teams in similar positions that did not have a conference to join before leagues are realignment for 2022. Baldry said the league will have postseason all-conference teams and a league championship trophy and his team’s players are excited to have something tangible to play for in their return to solo school competition.

“We’re rebranding that LH name. It’s great to be a part of all of this,” Baldry said. “It’s great to promote this and the kids are excited. We’ve got new uniforms, new helmet, new logo and everything and they’re really buying into it.”