Prep Football Preview: Lake Holcombe excited to start new 8-man era

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe football team is entering a new world this year as the team returns to solo school action as the Chieftains move to the 8-man game.
Both Lake Holcombe and Cornell are moving into 8-man action after co-oping from 2013-20. Overall the Chieftains have eight returning letterwinners from last year’s Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op but the team will have a different look from the Knights squad that took the field in 2020.
Quarterback/free safety Colton Minnick, tight end/defensive end Sam Ewer, cornerback Nate Jones and offensive lineman Ryne Giencke are the leading returning veteran players while quarterback/running back/linebacker Max Sauerwein, running backs Harley Schroeder and Parker Miller and offensive lineman/defensive end Cead Ewer are expected to take on additional responsibilities for a Chieftains team that will be relying upon its speed and athletic ability.
“It’s going to be a different style of team this year,” Lake Holcombe coach Brandon Baldry said. “In the past we’ve been able to play some bully ball. We’ve had some size up front and size as backs and that’s one thing we’re lacking this year. But we’re making up for it because we’re really athletic and we have speed, which is a good transition for 8-man.”
Baldry is in his second season as a head coach after leading the Knights co-op a season ago and has previous 8-man coaching experience as an assistant in Bruce prior to joining the Lake Holcombe/Cornell staff.
“We’ve been taking everything slow,” Baldry said. “I’ve been really preaching to them you’ve got to go slow to go fast and we’ve been breaking everything down and showing them different 8-man things – what they might see, how it’s different and comparing it to it.”
The Chieftains will play with Almond-Bancroft, Athens, Cornell, Owen-Withee and Thorp in the Rogue Conference, a group of first-year 8-man teams in similar positions that did not have a conference to join before leagues are realignment for 2022. Baldry said the league will have postseason all-conference teams and a league championship trophy and his team’s players are excited to have something tangible to play for in their return to solo school competition.
“We’re rebranding that LH name. It’s great to be a part of all of this,” Baldry said. “It’s great to promote this and the kids are excited. We’ve got new uniforms, new helmet, new logo and everything and they’re really buying into it.”
Lake Holcombe will see its first action against an opponent on Friday when the Chieftains compete in a scrimmage at Bruce. One week later the Chieftains open a new era of football by playing at Thorp before a stretch with four out of five games at home — starting with Owen-Withee on Sept. 3 and Flambeau on Sept. 10 before welcoming Athens on Sept. 23 and South Shore on Oct. 1. Lake Holcombe closes out the season at Northwood/Solon Springs on Oct. 8 and at former co-op partner Cornell on Oct. 15.
Lake Holcombe is looking to reestablish a rich football tradition on its own and Baldry said it’s going to be something good for the community to be a part of.
“I think it’s important that our community stand behind us. I think it’s important that we hopefully within the realm of COVID and whatever it brings that we pack the stands,” Baldry said. “I highly encourage everyone to come out and watch an 8-man game. If you’re not sure what it’s all about, if you’re skeptical about it come out and watch.”