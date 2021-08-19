Prep Football Preview: McDonell eager to build on first winning 8-man season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We don’t have a big team so we’ve got to take advantage of our skill guys,” Cox said. “They do a good job every year. We’ve got multiple guys that can make plays for us either in the running game or the passing game so hopefully we can take advantage of that and do some good things.”

The Macks will have to replace graduated players under center as well as along the offensive line and on the perimeter. Senior Ethan Goulet and freshman Grant Smiskey are competing for the starting job under center while senior running back/linebacker Landon Moulton is expected to help out the Macks after missing last season due to injuries after starting both ways as a sophomore.

“We feel pretty good about both of them,” Cox said of the quarterback battle. “Whoever wins the starting job is going to do fine regardless of who it is. We think with those guys around them and a solid offensive line hopefully we can still be productive on offense.”

McDonell is entering its fourth season of 8-man football and has shown steady improvement, moving from a winless 2018 to earning three victories in 2019 and five last year. McDonell lost twice to Gilman and was also defeated by Greenwood last year while winning four of its first five games before ending the season with a 64-16 win against Siren.