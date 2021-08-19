Prep Football Preview: McDonell eager to build on first winning 8-man season

Last year the McDonell 8-man football team got its first taste of success.
And now the Macks are hungry for more.
Fresh off the program’s first winning season since moving to 8-man, McDonell brings back many of those faces as a part of a roster determined to provide a strong encore.
McDonell’s third season in 8-man was by far its most successful in 2020 as the team finished 5-3 overall and was second to Gilman in the Central Wisconsin West Conference standings.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that really want to be here and they really want to work hard and be really good this year,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “They’ve got some high goals for themselves so they’re working hard to try to do that.”
Dale Tetrault earned first team all-conference honors at wide receiver and defensive back last fall after hauling in 47 passes for 896 yards and 11 touchdowns. Fellow receiver Ben Biskupski caught nine passes for 107 yards and a score and was an all-conference defensive back. Linebacker/running back Xayvion Matthews earned first team all-conference accolades at linebacker and had 117 total tackles including 11 for loss and three sacks, while Clemmett Matthews was an honorable mention all-conference defensive lineman that had 75 tackles including eight sacks. Junior Malaki Suckerman is the top returning lineman for the Macks and is entering his third year as a starter on offense.
“We don’t have a big team so we’ve got to take advantage of our skill guys,” Cox said. “They do a good job every year. We’ve got multiple guys that can make plays for us either in the running game or the passing game so hopefully we can take advantage of that and do some good things.”
The Macks will have to replace graduated players under center as well as along the offensive line and on the perimeter. Senior Ethan Goulet and freshman Grant Smiskey are competing for the starting job under center while senior running back/linebacker Landon Moulton is expected to help out the Macks after missing last season due to injuries after starting both ways as a sophomore.
“We feel pretty good about both of them,” Cox said of the quarterback battle. “Whoever wins the starting job is going to do fine regardless of who it is. We think with those guys around them and a solid offensive line hopefully we can still be productive on offense.”
McDonell is entering its fourth season of 8-man football and has shown steady improvement, moving from a winless 2018 to earning three victories in 2019 and five last year. McDonell lost twice to Gilman and was also defeated by Greenwood last year while winning four of its first five games before ending the season with a 64-16 win against Siren.
“We’ve been slowly getting better every single year since I’ve taken over and last year we kind of took that step to being a pretty good team so a lot of guys got a lot of confidence last year,” Cox said. “We’ve got a lot of guys returning from that team. We’ve got a lot of experience and guys that know what it takes to win, so hopefully we can continue with that and hopefully be a little bit better.”
McDonell will scrimmage at Clayton on Friday before opening the season on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Bowler/Gresham. The Macks also have a home nonconference game against Greenwood on Sept. 4 before playing at Port Edwards on Sept. 10.
Central Wisconsin West Conference play begins for McDonell by hosting Bruce on Saturday, Sept. 18 and the Macks also have home games against Alma Center Lincoln (Sept. 24) and Gilman (Oct. 15).
“We have to be disciplined every week,” Cox said of his team. “We have some good talent, we have to be really physical on both sides of the ball (which is) something that when we play really good teams we’ve not been able to rise to the occasion of being as physical as some of those other teams. So we need to be able to do that and be disciplined on defense and not make mistakes on offense.”