Prep Football Preview: McDonell returns many key pieces for move into new conference

“Those guys are definitely threats in the passing game, so we think we have that option to throw it around when we need to,” Cox said of the receivers.

The Macks bring back a veteran offensive line with third-year starters Noah Christopherson and Seth Wildenberg along with second-year starter Malaki Suckerman.

“We’re hoping that we’re not physically outmanned like we have been in the past just with younger, smaller guys,” Cox said of the linemen. “We have a little bit of size and experience up there so we’re hoping to be able to assert our will in the trenches a little more.”

Defensive lineman Clemett Matthews had 70 tackles including 12 for a loss and eight sacks last year while running back/linebacker Landon Moulton was second on the team in tackles. The Macks showed improvement defensively in their second season of eight-man football, but Cox knows the team will need to continue to get better on that side of the ball to compete with teams like Alma Center Lincoln that like to throw and run-based squads such as Phillips, New Auburn, Gilman and Bruce.