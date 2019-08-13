Can't Miss Game

• vs Prairie Farm, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

The Trojans will match up against the Panthers for the last time for the foreseeable future in week four. New Auburn will move into a new conference next year, leaving many longtime foes including Prairie Farm behind. The two teams have met 62 times, the most of any New Auburn opponent. The first matchup came in New Auburn's second-ever contest, an 18-17 victory on Sept. 26, 1944.