Prep Football Preview: New Auburn has returners to battle for top spot in new conference

It’s a new era for the New Auburn football program.
After years as a staple in the Lakeland Conference, the Trojans switch leagues to play in the Central Wisconsin West Conference this season. They join the likes of McDonell, Gilman and others in the new six-team league that came about as a result of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s statewide realignment plan.
The Trojans went 4-5 a season ago in the 8-Man South Lakeland Conference. Alma Center Lincoln and Bruce will also join the newly-created CWWC.
Prep Football: McDonell, New Auburn, Gilman ready to start next chapter in new 8-man CWC West conference
McDonell, New Auburn and Gilman are among the teams that will start a new era in the recently-created CWC West conference for 8-man football beginning with the upcoming season.
Many players from last year return to give coach Wayne North a team that has been able to hit the ground running, even under unique circumstances this fall as teams adjust to additional protocols to help the spread of COVID-19.
“They know all the plays. We were running plays on the first day,” North said. “The guys got together, and they ran plays all summer. They know the playbook, and now it’s just execute.”
Nick Walker returns after running for 1,102 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 107 carries a season ago, as does Zachary Fedie after 441 rushing yards and six scoring runs. Wyatt Gotham earned All-Chippewa County team honorable mention status along the offensive line, while Matt Elmhorst (team-high 95 total tackles), Tristen Harder, Brady Bischel and Ethan Lotts are among the veteran core back this fall.
“I think they’re just ready to play. That’s the biggest thing,” North said of the team. “They’re ready to play, they’re ready to hit, they’re ready to execute. They’re looking forward to it.”
The Trojans have historically been a run-based team, but North said the team has worked hard on its passing game and wants to add that facet to the offense.
“This summer they worked a lot more on passes to try to fill in that part of the game, just open things up a little more,” North said. “So I think we are going to be passing more this year than we have in the past. We have some guys that can throw the ball and some guys that have good speed that can catch the ball.”
North said the program has solid player numbers both in high school and in the lower levels, an important factor for a program that had to cancel its 2016 season because of a lack of players.
With returning experience and some younger players eager to make their mark, North said the team wants to be a factor in the conference championship race, which should include many teams. A key for North’s squad this year will be the ability to stay healthy and put its best foot forward in a limited number of games.
“I think I’ve got good guys and strong guys, and they know football offense and defense,” North said. “But to just be able to keep my eight or 10 guys that are rotating through, that’s going to be the biggest thing.”
New Auburn hosts Gilman for a scrimmage on Friday before starting the season by hosting Phillips on Friday, Sept. 25. After a Saturday afternoon game at Dorais Field against McDonell on Oct. 3, the Trojans face old Lakeland rival Bruce on Oct. 9 before closing the conference regular season at Alma Center Lincoln (Oct. 16) and Gilman (Oct. 23).
A strong group of seniors have committed to doing what they can to make the most of this fall for the Trojans. North is pleased they will get that opportunity.
“Everything’s going great. I have a great bunch of guys, great assistants and parents that are chipping in and — not just at the high school level, the middle school and the elementary. Things are moving forward real nice,” North said. “People are getting excited about football.”
