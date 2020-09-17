Prep Football Preview: New Auburn has returners to battle for top spot in new conference

“I think they’re just ready to play. That’s the biggest thing,” North said of the team. “They’re ready to play, they’re ready to hit, they’re ready to execute. They’re looking forward to it.”

The Trojans have historically been a run-based team, but North said the team has worked hard on its passing game and wants to add that facet to the offense.

“This summer they worked a lot more on passes to try to fill in that part of the game, just open things up a little more,” North said. “So I think we are going to be passing more this year than we have in the past. We have some guys that can throw the ball and some guys that have good speed that can catch the ball.”

North said the program has solid player numbers both in high school and in the lower levels, an important factor for a program that had to cancel its 2016 season because of a lack of players.

With returning experience and some younger players eager to make their mark, North said the team wants to be a factor in the conference championship race, which should include many teams. A key for North’s squad this year will be the ability to stay healthy and put its best foot forward in a limited number of games.