Prep Football Preview: New Auburn looking to utilize additional speed for more points

“Some of the freshmen are big and they know football, and they’re probably going to get thrown into the battle," North said, "not because we have to put them there but because a couple of them are ready to do it and that will also help fulfill needs to be able to utilize other people where their strengths are instead of throwing people around to fix a hole somewhere.”

Early on in the year North said it's important for the team to continue to build chemistry and camaraderie between the classes on the team as many have not played together before with a three-year difference between the seniors and freshmen. But early on in practice, the coach has plenty of reason for optimism.

“It’ll definitely be an interesting year," North said. "I like what I see so far.”

Last season, the Trojans were hurt by injuries as well as COVID-19 and COVID-related protocols, as many teams were. New Auburn had a strong senior class in 2020, but a combination of injuries and those other factors kept that class from ever playing on the field in the same game during their last year together as Trojans.