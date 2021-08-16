Prep Football Preview: New Auburn looking to utilize additional speed for more points

NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn football team enters this season in a unique position.
The Trojans have experience with six seniors and new talent with an even larger incoming freshman class.
New Auburn also has more team speed than it has had in recent years, and coach Wayne North and his staff are looking for ways to utilize that this season for the wide open 8-man game.
One-score victories over Bruce and Alma Center Lincoln were there a season ago for the Trojans in a 2-3 campaign in the Central Wisconsin West Conference.
“We have quickness this year," North said. "The last few years we had a lot of size — and we’re not down on size — but this year we’ve really picked up quickness so we’ve changed our offense, tweaking things to utilize that quickness on the team.”
Ethan Lotts and Caleb Gotham logged time throwing the ball for the Trojans in 2020, as Gotham threw for 37 yards on 22 attempts and added 176 rushing yards while Lotts had 135 yards and two touchdowns on seven attempts. Wyatt Gotham earned second-team all-conference honors along the offensive and defensive line and returns. Caleb was an honorable mention selection at quarterback and linebacker, and Lotts earned honorable mention as a defensive back.
With a large group of freshmen being added to the mix, those players will be able to earn playing time at their own speed.
“Some of the freshmen are big and they know football, and they’re probably going to get thrown into the battle," North said, "not because we have to put them there but because a couple of them are ready to do it and that will also help fulfill needs to be able to utilize other people where their strengths are instead of throwing people around to fix a hole somewhere.”
Early on in the year North said it's important for the team to continue to build chemistry and camaraderie between the classes on the team as many have not played together before with a three-year difference between the seniors and freshmen. But early on in practice, the coach has plenty of reason for optimism.
“It’ll definitely be an interesting year," North said. "I like what I see so far.”
Last season, the Trojans were hurt by injuries as well as COVID-19 and COVID-related protocols, as many teams were. New Auburn had a strong senior class in 2020, but a combination of injuries and those other factors kept that class from ever playing on the field in the same game during their last year together as Trojans.
New Auburn will get its first taste of opposition on Saturday with a scrimmage at Thorp before opening the season at home against Greenwood on Aug. 27. The Trojans have matchups at Wausau Newman on Sept. 3 and at home versus Tigerton/Marion on Sept. 10 before opening the CWWC season on the road at defending conference champion Gilman on Sept. 17.
The Trojans have two home league games, welcoming in McDonell on Oct. 1 before closing the regular season against Alma Center Lincoln on Oct. 15.
“We should be competitive and by competitive we should have a very good year," North said. "If we stay healthy, if we keep the COVID things away and be able to just play football.”
This fall marks the 10th year of 8-man football for New Auburn as the Trojans were a part of the inaugural group of teams statewide to bring that type of football back to the prep gridiron in 2012. The Trojans have watched as 8-man football has grown around the state and as the program enters another season, they're excited for the chance to play once again.
“I think we’re going to have a lot of fun this year," North said.