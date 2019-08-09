Can't Miss Game

• vs Phillips, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.

This year McDonell will have three Friday night home games, something the program did not have in last year's first season of 8-man. The second of those three games comes in week six against the Loggers, a team the Macks played twice last year and will face two times in the final four weeks of this season. Get used to Phillips in the future as well, both teams will be conference foes beginning in 2020.