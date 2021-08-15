Prep Football Preview: 'Player driven' Chi-Hi squad showing energy, effort

A tight knit and self motivated Cardinal squad has come into the year ready to go, a process that started prior to the first day of practice at the start of the month. That’s made life a little bit easier for 36th-year Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich and his staff as the team begins another season.
“Everything done has been player driven — all their workouts, their team bonding,” Raykovich said. “They’ve taken charge of the team this year and that’s really important. When you get a team that does that, your worlds ahead of a team that’s divided.”
The Cardinals were 3-3 last fall in a shortened 2020 campaign with Big Rivers Conference wins over Hudson and Rice Lake to go with a nonconference triumph at Marshfield to close the season. Many players from last year return, especially on the defensive end of the field where players that jumped into action as sophomores in 2019 are now older, wiser, stronger and faster.
“Go back to two years ago there were seven sophomores that started on defense,” Raykovich said. “They’re seniors this year and they’re pretty good.”
Linebacker Elijah Hable and defensive back Gavin Goodman earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region honors as juniors, while returning senior defensive lineman Owen Krista earned first team All-Big Rivers Conference accolades in 2020 to give the Cardinals impact defenders at each level. As sophomores that sophomore-heavy defense nearly pulled off an upset of top-ranked Pulaski in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs and has been improving ever since as they continue to up their game collectively as a group.
“Even though you’ve got kids with some experience it’s been a year since they’ve played football and last year wasn’t the most ideal circumstance,” Raykovich said of the defense. “There’s still a lot of teaching that takes place.”
Offensively, the Cardinals will have more new faces to start the season but do have some returns that garnered postseason honors. Senior offensive lineman Bryant Petska was a WFCA All-State Honorable Mention selection in addition to earning all-region and first team All-Big Rivers Conference honors.
Senior quarterback Brayden Warwick threw for 564 yards and a pair of touchdowns while running for 90 yards and a score as he was named to the All-Chippewa County team as an honorable mention last fall. Raykovich has said over the years that defenses are ahead of offenses early on in the season and with this year’s team, the best way the offense can catch up is by maximizing the valuable reps they’ll see in practice and early on in games to improve.
“Defense is read and react and the offense (has to know) assignments and snap count… we’ll call a play and they have to go the line and make line calls plus their assignment plus snap count,” Raykovich said of defense versus offense readiness. “There’s a lot of thought process that takes place with the offense where the defense for most instances can lay their ears back and just get after it.”
Raykovich also said it’s on the coaching staff to make sure they aren’t putting too much on the players’ plate as they get up to speed.
“I’ve said this for years, the good thing about football is there is so much you can do with it,” Raykovich said. “The bad part about football is there’s so much you can do with it. So we have to be careful that we don’t put too much on their plate.”
The Cardinals got their first taste of facing an opponent on Friday when they hosted a scrimmage with Northwestern at Dorais Field. Chi-Hi begins play next Thursday with Holmen before hitting the road to face D.C. Everest a week later, two tests leading into the Big Rivers season.
“We’re going to find out real quick how serious they are about being a good football team,” Raykovich said of the nonconference schedule.
Chi-Hi will then open the conference season with a bang as rival Menomonie comes to Dorais Field on Sept. 3 for the program’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night. The Cardinals have two other home games during the regular season with home tilts versus New Richmond (Sept. 17) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 1).
“It’s a good league, that’s all we can say,” Raykovich said of the conference. “It’s one of the best in the state from top to bottom.”
Excitement has been easy to see with the Cardinals early in practice. On day one of practice Raykovich said his program had its best numbers in history and the Cardinals are excited to get back going.
“They’re just a real good bunch of kids to be around,” Raykovich said of the team. “They don’t miss practice, they don’t have excuses. They come to practice, they get the work done (and) they’re happy. They’re good teammates to one another and they’re just a pleasure to be around.”
Photos: Chi-Hi football scrimmage 8-13-21
