Prep Football Preview: 'Player driven' Chi-Hi squad showing energy, effort

Raykovich also said it’s on the coaching staff to make sure they aren’t putting too much on the players’ plate as they get up to speed.

“I’ve said this for years, the good thing about football is there is so much you can do with it,” Raykovich said. “The bad part about football is there’s so much you can do with it. So we have to be careful that we don’t put too much on their plate.”

The Cardinals got their first taste of facing an opponent on Friday when they hosted a scrimmage with Northwestern at Dorais Field. Chi-Hi begins play next Thursday with Holmen before hitting the road to face D.C. Everest a week later, two tests leading into the Big Rivers season.

“We’re going to find out real quick how serious they are about being a good football team,” Raykovich said of the nonconference schedule.

Chi-Hi will then open the conference season with a bang as rival Menomonie comes to Dorais Field on Sept. 3 for the program’s annual Veterans Appreciation Night. The Cardinals have two other home games during the regular season with home tilts versus New Richmond (Sept. 17) and Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 1).

“It’s a good league, that’s all we can say,” Raykovich said of the conference. “It’s one of the best in the state from top to bottom.”