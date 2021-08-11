Prep Football Preview: Speed returns on both sides of the ball for Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team brings back many familiar faces from a season ago.
But the Orioles are not the only team in the Cloverbelt Conference that can say that.
Stanley-Boyd returns several players at skill position spots as the team is ready to battle in the always-tough Cloverbelt again this fall.
Quarterback Carsen Hause enters his third season under center and threw for 1,485 yards and 13 touchdowns a season ago while earning first team All-Cloverbelt Conference accolades. First team all-conference wide receiver Cooper Nichols (38 receptions for 643 yards and six touchdowns along with 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns) and specialist Michael Karlen (team-high 429 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, 38 receptions for 332 receiving yards and 11-for-14 on field goal attempts) also return to help anchor the offense.
Jacob Nesterick earned first team all-conference honors along the defense line after piling up 12 sacks and 54 total tackles with two fumble recoveries a season ago. Defensive back Lucas Smith was also a first team all-conference player in the secondary for the Orioles.
Linebacker Brady Potaczek was third on the team with 50 tackles in earning all-conference honorable mention accolades in 2020 and is joined by Jared Fitzl, Logan Burzynski, Landon Karlen and Chase Sturm as returning letterwinners. Stanley-Boyd has many returners at skill spots but had turnover in the trenches with the graduations of Jake Schneider, Tyler Krizan and Bo Chwala.
“They’ve done this for four years,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of his returning seniors. “A number of them started as freshmen, a lot started as sophomores — or at least got a lot of playing time as sophomores — so they’ve been through it, and we’re able to do faster install and faster tweaks off of that with them, which makes things nice.
“But we have a pretty young offensive line, which means we have to make sure we’re taking the baby steps to make sure they’re where they have to be so they can confidence in what they’re doing.”
Stanley-Boyd has sizable freshman and sophomore classes behind the experienced upperclassmen. The Orioles were 5-2 during the regular season in 2020, good for third place in the league standings behind Eau Claire Regis and Durand. Like the Orioles, the Ramblers and Panthers each return some heavy hitters this fall as a part of tough league that got tougher a season ago with the addition of Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound.
“It’s kind of funny because we seem to have teams that bring almost everybody back and there’s a few teams where everybody graduated and it’s been that way for a few years in the Cloverbelt where there’s that have had that turnover and that growth and that’s just how things work,” Koenig said. “We’ll definitely have our challenges out there for us. We’ve just got to keep getting better and focus on improving ourselves and not so much on the teams we’re facing, really just focusing on getting better as a team ourselves.”
Stanley-Boyd hosts a multi-team scrimmage on Friday at Oriole Park to get some live action competition against other teams before a nonconference schedule starting with the season opener at Cadott (Aug. 20) before hosting Marathon (Aug. 27) a week later.
The Orioles welcome Durand to start Cloverbelt play on Sept. 3 and also have home league games versus Mondovi (Sept. 17) and Eau Claire Regis (Oct. 8).
“We just need to see growth each week,” Koenig said of his team. “I don’t care if they’re a fourth-year starter, I don’t care if they’re a first-year starter or first-year team member we need to see improvement each week, we need to see improvement every day and whatever level they’re progressing to we need to see them working towards that.”