Prep Football Preview: Speed returns on both sides of the ball for Stanley-Boyd

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve done this for four years,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said of his returning seniors. “A number of them started as freshmen, a lot started as sophomores — or at least got a lot of playing time as sophomores — so they’ve been through it, and we’re able to do faster install and faster tweaks off of that with them, which makes things nice.

“But we have a pretty young offensive line, which means we have to make sure we’re taking the baby steps to make sure they’re where they have to be so they can confidence in what they’re doing.”

Stanley-Boyd has sizable freshman and sophomore classes behind the experienced upperclassmen. The Orioles were 5-2 during the regular season in 2020, good for third place in the league standings behind Eau Claire Regis and Durand. Like the Orioles, the Ramblers and Panthers each return some heavy hitters this fall as a part of tough league that got tougher a season ago with the addition of Durand, Mondovi and Elk Mound.