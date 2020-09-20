Prep Football Preview: Stanley-Boyd's returning veterans will be tested in new-look Cloverbelt Conference

Jeff Koenig can see his team’s growth.
The 17th-year Stanley-Boyd football coach’s Orioles return 17 letterwinners from a season ago with many of those returners bigger, stronger and faster. That group learned what the rigors of the Cloverbelt Conference were all about in 2019, as the team battled to a 4-5 overall record.
Now a year older and wiser, the Orioles are aiming for more success in the tough league.
“They’ve just physically matured quite a bit. There’s still room to grow but they’ve grown up and with that they’ve gotten stronger, they’ve gotten faster,” Koenig said. “It’s always a question of how much do they retain from one year to the next and they’ve done a pretty good job of remembering stuff from last year.”
Quarterback Carsen Hause returns after completing 102 of 211 passes for 1,263 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
Many of Hause’s favorite targets from his first season under center are back including leading rusher and receiver Cooper Nichols, who returns for his junior year after running for 548 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 46 receptions for 469 yards and three scores in 2019 as he earned All-Cloverbelt Conference first team honors as a specialist.
Michael Karlen ran for 374 yards and a team-high six touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown while being named an all-conference honorable mention at defensive back. Bo Chwala is back after rushing for 103 yards in addition to the 110 receiving yards last season while also earning second team All-Cloverbelt Conference at linebacker. Brady Potaczek tallied 326 rushing yards and a score and Jacob Nesterick ran for 101 yards while earning all-conference honorable mention along the defensive line.
“They’re a lot of fun to work with. They just have great attitudes, they’re really focused,” Koenig said of the team. “Not a lot of upperclassmen but the juniors and the seniors we have are really, really excited and working hard. It’s been fun.”
Prep Football: Cloverbelt Conference looks to retain strength amid turnover of teams from realignment
The Cloverbelt Conference will have some new football teams this fall as a part of statewide realignment, but coaches still anticipate the league being a strong league.
The Cloverbelt Conference looks different this season as Altoona, Cadott, Spencer/Columbus and Colby have departed for other leagues while Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi join. The three incoming teams from the Dunn-St. Croix Conference were three of the top-four finishers in the league a season ago and each qualified for the playoffs with Mondovi making a run to the Division 6 semifinals.
The Orioles lose rivalries with the likes of Cadott, Colby and Spencer/Columbus, but even with the history and competitiveness lost with those that leave the league, the newcomers more than make up for it in how strong their programs are.
“We lost some great rivalry games. Even when we were up and they were down the games were competitive and if they were up and we were down the games were competitive,” Koenig said. “Losing those rivalries it’s going to be disappointing to not have but the teams that come in are quality football programs and all with great track records and coaches that have proved themselves. It’s going to be a battle each week.”
Last year the Orioles missed the postseason for the first time since 2009 but Koenig said his team isn’t looking back, only forward.
“We want to be a better football team than we were last year but we don’t spend a lot of time comparing years to each other,” Koenig said. “(We’re trying to) maximize and keep the season going as long as we possible.”
Early in the season the Orioles will see many of the longer-tenured teams of the Cloverbelt, opening by hosting Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton before playing at Eau Claire Regis in week three. Dates with league newcomers Elk Mound (Oct. 16), Durand (Oct. 23) and Mondovi (Nov. 6) are scheduled for later in the year with the team hosting Osseo-Fairchild in its home regular season finale on Oct. 30.
The Orioles have been one of the primary teams near the top of the Cloverbelt for many years. The team has the firepower to make its way back up the ladder but also will have no shortage of tough teams to contend with on that road.
“We just want to keep getting better. I know I say that a lot but having the youth on the team and just the excitement we want to focus on getting better each week to the next,” Koenig said. “We know they have a high top end if we can ever get there but that’s a long way away at this point and it’s just a matter of playing disciplined, playing fast and playing for each other.
“They are obviously having fun — when you listen to them at practice, you see them at practice they’re obviously having a good time — that makes it really important to keep that attitude up.”
