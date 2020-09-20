Prep Football Preview: Stanley-Boyd's returning veterans will be tested in new-look Cloverbelt Conference

“We want to be a better football team than we were last year but we don’t spend a lot of time comparing years to each other,” Koenig said. “(We’re trying to) maximize and keep the season going as long as we possible.”

Early in the season the Orioles will see many of the longer-tenured teams of the Cloverbelt, opening by hosting Fall Creek and Neillsville/Granton before playing at Eau Claire Regis in week three. Dates with league newcomers Elk Mound (Oct. 16), Durand (Oct. 23) and Mondovi (Nov. 6) are scheduled for later in the year with the team hosting Osseo-Fairchild in its home regular season finale on Oct. 30.

The Orioles have been one of the primary teams near the top of the Cloverbelt for many years. The team has the firepower to make its way back up the ladder but also will have no shortage of tough teams to contend with on that road.

“We just want to keep getting better. I know I say that a lot but having the youth on the team and just the excitement we want to focus on getting better each week to the next,” Koenig said. “We know they have a high top end if we can ever get there but that’s a long way away at this point and it’s just a matter of playing disciplined, playing fast and playing for each other.