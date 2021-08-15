Prep Football Preview: Young Cornell squad eager to learn, grow in first season back solo in 8-man

CORNELL — The Cornell football program is back on its own.
The Chiefs are back and embarking on their first solo season on the gridiron since 2012 after the co-op with Lake Holcombe came to an end following last season. Both Cornell and Lake Holcombe have made the move to 8-man, joining the growing number of smaller schools in the northern half of the state to do so.
A familiar face is also back to help Cornell get its program restarted as Craig Braaten takes over as head coach after leading the 11-man program from 2006-2012.
“Everything’s new. I think they’re excited," Braaten said. "The administration has given me everything I’ve asked. They haven’t turned me down on anything. (Superintendent) Dr. (Paul) Schley’s been awesome.”
Braaten said the school will be doing plenty of work on the football facility, including adding new goalposts and redoing the track around the field.
On the field, the Chiefs will have a young team with just one senior. Six players that were a part of the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op a season ago have joined the team this year along with many other younger faces with Braaten saying the youth levels have bigger rosters on the way in future years as well.
Offensive lineman/linebacker Brodie Braaten is the lone senior for the Chiefs while wing/cornerback Avery Turany, tailback/linebacker Dylan Bowe and quarterback/safety Daniel Person are the team's most experienced returning players.
“We’ve got some speed," coach Braaten said. "It’s one of the faster teams I’ve coached.”
Coach Braaten led the program during the last years of the team's 11-man days and said both he and the players are learning more about the 8-man style of play. Specifically, what will and won't work as they go.
“We’re learning together as a group, so we’re plays up as we go," coach Braaten said. "We’re doing the same thing we did with 11-man when I coached by obviously you take the tackles off and squeeze the field. It’s new to them to. We’re seeing what the field looks like with eight kids on it and if we can run a lot of the same 11-man stuff and I think we can.”
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op generally had more players from Lake Holcombe on it, so coach Braaten is eager to see how his players step up into key positions in their return to a solo squad.
“They’ve always had someone to the left or right of them to look at, traditionally Lake Holcombe had great athletes and our boys could look to them," coach Braaten said. "They have to do it for themselves now and I know they’re going to and I’m excited to see them do that.”
Cornell is joining up with Owen-Withee, Almond-Bancroft, Lake Holcombe, Athens and Thorp this season to create the Rogue Conference, a league of teams that are all making the move to 8-man but also did not have a conference to play in. The one-year agreement provides the programs with some familiarity and uniformity in scheduling for 2021 until the teams are scheduled to move on to their own other respective conferences next year as a part of proposed football only 8-man conference realignment plan.
Under the plan the Chiefs would join Lake Holcombe, New Auburn, McDonell, Bruce and Prairie Farm in the new-look Center Wisconsin West Conference while Gilman and Alma Center Lincoln would be moving from the Central Wisconsin West to the Central Wisconsin East to join Athens, Greenwood, Owen-Withee and Thorp.
The Chiefs are scheduled to take part in a scrimmage on Saturday in Thorp before opening the season on Aug. 26 at Prairie Farm. Cornell's first home game comes on Sept. 10 against Clayton with home tilts versus Owen-Withee (Sept. 17) and Birchwood/Winter (Sept. 24) to follow. Two home games are scheduled to end the season, including a renewal of the rivalry with Lake Holcombe on Oct. 15 before a matchup against Flambeau on Oct. 22.
The 2021 season will be one of growth for the Chiefs, but it's also one the team and coaching staff are excited to get going.
“They’re young. We have one senior and I think we have six or seven juniors and out of the six or seven juniors most were starters in other sports," coach Braaten said. "They played three sports, they’re letterwinners in other sports. They’ve been together in track and basketball as well. Almost every kid on this team plays basketball.
"They know each other, they know what they can do (and) they push each other. I’m curious to see what they can do with football.”
