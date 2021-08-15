Prep Football Preview: Young Cornell squad eager to learn, grow in first season back solo in 8-man

“We’ve got some speed," coach Braaten said. "It’s one of the faster teams I’ve coached.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coach Braaten led the program during the last years of the team's 11-man days and said both he and the players are learning more about the 8-man style of play. Specifically, what will and won't work as they go.

“We’re learning together as a group, so we’re plays up as we go," coach Braaten said. "We’re doing the same thing we did with 11-man when I coached by obviously you take the tackles off and squeeze the field. It’s new to them to. We’re seeing what the field looks like with eight kids on it and if we can run a lot of the same 11-man stuff and I think we can.”

The Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op generally had more players from Lake Holcombe on it, so coach Braaten is eager to see how his players step up into key positions in their return to a solo squad.

“They’ve always had someone to the left or right of them to look at, traditionally Lake Holcombe had great athletes and our boys could look to them," coach Braaten said. "They have to do it for themselves now and I know they’re going to and I’m excited to see them do that.”