Just before the start of the prep football season, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association released its football only statewide conference model that if passed would go into effect beginning in 2020.
The plan seeks to bring uniformity statewide to conference sizes, address competitive and enrollment size disparities and to help with finding nonconference games.
One Chippewa County team would change conferences while others would see familiar league foes leaving for other conferences. A statewide realignment has been discussed for several years and may still be tweaked in the coming years but however it ends up would no doubt change the landscape of the prep football scene across the state of Wisconsin.
Cloverbelt changes
No team in Chippewa County stands to see as much change from the most recent plan as Cadott, who would leave the Cloverbelt for the Dunn-St. Croix Conference under the proposal. That would mean a sharp change in familiar foes as they would join Colfax, Glenwood City, Boyceville, Spring Valley, Clear Lake, Elmwood/Plum City and Turtle Lake in the new-look league.
The move would put the Hornets in a league with more similarly sized schools — Cadott’s 2018-19 enrollment of 248 would be second highest in the Dunn-St. Croix, trailing only Colfax (276) while they are the eighth biggest school in the nine-team Cloverbelt (only Eau Claire Regis’ enrollment is smaller at 220).
But the school also has a long history in the Cloverbelt including decades of games against Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek and Altoona. Specifically, the Hornets long rivalry with the Orioles (the series dates back to the late 1950s with games against Stanley High School going back into the 1940s) would take a hit.
“I don’t know how I feel about it yet,” first year Cadott coach Jeff Goettl said of the plan. “I’m an alumni from here and I played in the Cloverbelt. It’s sad to see us get out of that tradition, a strong tradition with a few teams around here. Hopefully we can get them in nonconference matchups.”
Stanley-Boyd would stand to lose a pair of long-standing Cloverbelt rivals in the change with Colby also leaving the conference for the Marawood. Oriole coach Jeff Koenig said Stanley-Boyd and Cadott have already talked about a nonconference matchup if the Hornets end up making the move.
“We want to play good teams. We want to play teams where the communities get excited to play each other,” Koenig said.
Elk Mound would enter the Cloverbelt under the proposal. Most conferences across the state would be tweaked in some way as a consistent seven or eight-team group per league is looked for.
“We’re not going to complain about it. If it happens, it happens and we’ll just prepare for it,” Goettl said.
Scheduling issues
One of the main issues the plan would address is an inconsistency in conferences statewide. Some leagues have as many 11 teams or as few as four, creating scheduling conflicts.
The Big Rivers Conference would stay mostly intact with River Falls moving to Mississippi Valley Conference and New Richmond entering the league. Many teams like Hudson have struggled to find nonconference games early in the season because of its location and because the differing start dates between Wisconsin and Minnesota high school games. Minnesota teams start later and cannot play their first game until Aug. 30, the same week the Wisconsin schedule enters the third week and the Big Rivers begins conference play.
This year Hudson opens its season by hosting Kenosha Indian Trail, a school making a five-hour trip one way to play. In prior years the Raiders have traveled to Kenosha, Middleton and Hartland Arrowhead to play games (all at least three-and-a-half hour trips in one direction).
“In our area we’re pretty blessed and fortunate that we have a lot of (small) schools that are similar in size, but you get to the southwest corner of the state for small schools and medium sized schools and you look to our area with the big schools and there’s just not a lot,” Koenig said.
This year Stanley-Boyd will travel three hours south to play a week two nonconference game against Marshall, a school northeast of Madison. The previous two seasons the Orioles played Stratford in nonconference play in the first week.
Constantly changing conferences
The Heart O’North and Lakeland Conferences have been no stranger to change in recent years with more on the horizon. The Heart O’North is already set to add Saint Croix Falls and Cameron in the coming years and both would remain in the league entering 2020 with Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles and Ladysmith leaving for the Great Northern and Lakeland Conferences, respectively.
Discussion of realignment has been buzzing for several years and longtime Bloomer coach John Post hopes the proposal can put some finality on that constant talk.
“There’s never been any certainty. For the last eight, ten years now we’re talking about realignment,” Post said. “As soon as that (WFCA proposal) comes out, the teams that got moved aren’t happy. They’re sending letters and I get it. We talked about changes ourselves and my response is you tell me where we’re playing and I will get on a bus and show up there.”
As recently as 2011 the Lakeland featured three conferences with the North, South and Small. But the rise of 8-man football in northern schools and co-ops would have those three Lakeland conferences knocked down to one 11-man league with eight teams less than a decade later.
“With the growth of 8-man it hurts teams like us,” Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said. “Trying to stay 11-man keeps pushing us up and up and up in the conferences and the smaller conferences keep disappearing.”
The future
A lot can change between now and 2020. Schools that are unhappy have already voiced their displeasure with the proposal.
The plan will still be discussed at length at various levels until it is approved, altered or scrapped.
According to the WIAA, the plan as proposed would move 18 percent of teams playing 11-man football into a different conference. The WFCA asked for feedback from members and reached out to many schools about the proposed changes. A survey last year showed 65 percent of coaches were in favor of developing the football-only conferences over what is provided currently.
The end of the road is still a ways off, but for the first time there’s a map showing how we might get there.
“If it were easy (to come up with a plan), they would’ve done it a long time ago,” Koenig said. “But it’s not.”
