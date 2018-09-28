The River Falls football team outlasted Chi-Hi on Friday, dealing the Cardinals a 34-21 defeat on homecoming at Dorais Field.
The Cardinals (3-4, 1-4) hung with the state-ranked Wildcats throughout the contest, taking a tie game into the fourth quarter and staying within one score until the final minutes.
Matt Pomietlo ran for 162 yards and three touchdown for Chi-Hi and the Cardinal defense battled tough with the high-powered Wildcats, who entered Friday's game averaging more than 40 points per contest.
"I'm so proud of our kids. They played hard tonight," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "I'm going to say it, our kids deserved to win this one tonight. They played phenomenal. It comes down to this and it does in any big football game — it comes down to a couple plays. A couple mistakes here and there."
River Falls quarterback Logan Graetz threw for 162 yards and three second-half scores while running back Seth Kohel had 198 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.
The loss eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention while clinching River Falls (6-1, 4-1) its first trip to the postseason since 2008.
The Wildcats put the game out of reach late on a 27-yard scoring pass from Graetz to Joe Stoffel to go in front by 13 with 1:28 left on a fourth-and-four in Chi-Hi territory.
The Chi-Hi defense came up with a turnover on the opening possession of the game when Jaden Hoople picked off Graetz in Cardinal territory, just the second interception thrown by the North Dakota State commit this season. Following the turnover the Cardinals embarked on a 16-play, 88-yard drive that culminated with a one-yard scoring run from Pomietlo that ate up more than six minutes off the clock to stake Chi-Hi to a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," River Falls coach David Crail said of facing Chi-Hi. "The offense that they run, we figured they were going to try to sustain some long drives and keep our offense off the field which they were able to do."
River Falls responded by finding the end zone from 17 yards out on the first of Kohel's two first-half scoring runs. Pomietlo capped Chi-Hi's next drive with a touchdown from seven yards out to regain a one-score lead at 13-7 with 9:42 to go. Chi-Hi's defense then stuffed Graetz on fourth down on the Cardinal side of the field to set the offense up in prime position and appeared to take advantage when Nolan Hutzler found Joe Reuter for a 14-yard touchdown. But the Cardinals were called for holding on the play, taking points off the board and setting the team in a hole it couldn't dig out as it would turn the ball over on downs back to the Wildcats.
Kohel and the Wildcats offense took advantage with a 12-play drive that went into the final minute of the half, ending with the running back's nine-yard scoring run to put his team up 14-13 entering halftime.
River Falls pushed its lead to eight on the team's opening drive of the second half with a 13-yard scoring pass from Graetz to Jared Creen, the 13th scoring connection of the season for the duo. Chi-Hi tied the game on the next possession, moving quickly down the field on the ground before an 11-yard pass from Hutzler to Tyler Bohland set the Cardinals up at the Wildcat 11-yard line.
Pomietlo would reach the end zone on the next play, stretching the ball across the goal line for his third touchdown of the contest. Hutzler found Reuter for the two-point conversion to send the game to the fourth tied at 21.
"That number five (Pomietlo), I'll tell you what that kid ran hard tonight," Crail said of the Chi-Hi leading rusher. "He was after something tonight and you could tell. He was very motivated and I was really impressed with him. He was able to sustain some drives for them. We knew it was going to be tough and we responded well."
River Falls would need only three plays to take the lead back for good, ending with Graetz's 32-yard pass to Nate Rixmann to take a 28-21 lead with 11:16 left. Chi-Hi moved into River Falls territory on its next possession, but the Cardinals would be stuffed on fourth and short inside the 30.
Friday's defeat followed a familiar theme for the Cardinals this year as they played well and went toe-to-toe with a strong team from the Big Rivers Conference, but a few plays were the difference in a tight battle.
"They're a good football team and our kids played toe-to-toe with them and again I'll say it, our kids deserved to win this one," Raykovich said.
Bohland added 67 rushing yards while Reuter had two catches for 35 yards as the Wildcats outgained Chi-Hi by a 390-349 margin in total yards. The Wildcats entered the week ranked eighth in the latest WisSports.net Division 2 state coaches poll while also receiving statewide votes in the Associated Press Large Division state poll.
River Falls exits the week now tied with Menomonie and Hudson atop the league standings with two weeks to go after Menomonie beat Superior 17-6 and Hudson topped Rice Lake 34-18. The Wildcats are in search of the program's first conference title since before all the players on the team were born.
"It is special, It is very special but we also understand we're in the middle of a conference championship race which we haven't won one of those in 23 years," Crail said. "There's a lot more we have to be focused on so we'll go back on Monday and make sure those things are our focus."
The Cardinals are eliminated from playoff contention and return to action at Carson Park against Eau Claire North next Friday.
