STANLEY — It was scoreless after one quarter.
But it didn't stay that way much longer as the Stanley-Boyd football team found the end zone four times in the second quarter on the way to a 43-21 victory over Cadott on Friday evening at Oriole Park.
Brady Potaczek opened the scoring with a 33-yard run with 10 minutes and 19 seconds left before halftime. Cadott answered with a 69-yard touchdown run by Brady Spaeth to close the gap to 7-6 with 6:27 until the break. But the Orioles found the end zone three times in the final 6:11 to take the lead for good. Cooper Nichols started with a 5-yard touchdown run before catching a 38-yard scoring pass from Carsen Hause.
Hause tossed another touchdown before the break, hitting Bo Chwala on a 31-yard pitch and catch with 30 seconds left.
Cadott cut the gap to two scores in the third quarter on Nelson Wahl's 3-yard scoring run, closing the deficit to 29-14 after three.
But Jake Nesterick plunged into the end zone on a 1-yard run and Michael Karlen added a 19-yard run to help the Orioles (3-2, 2-2) ice their 14th consecutive victory over the Hornets. Ethan West recovered a fumble and returned it 43 yards for a score with four minutes to go for the Hornets (2-3, 2-3).
Karlen led the Orioles with 96 rushing yards while Potaczek had 62 on nine carries. Hause completed 11 of 22 passes for 131 yards and two scores with Nichols catching four of those completions for 52 receiving yards. Overall Stanley-Boyd outgained Cadott by a 410-164 yardage margin.
Spaeth ran for 147 yards for the Hornets.
Cadott plays at Fall Creek on Friday while Stanley-Boyd hosts Osseo-Fairchild.
Chequamegon 60, McDonell 14
At Park Falls, the Macks led early before falling to the Screaming Eagles in an 8-man matchup.
Tanner Opsal threw for 162 yards and a score while running for 87 yards and a touchdown for McDonell (2-2). Kendren Gullo caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown as McDonell led the contest 14-12 in the second quarter before Chequamegon (4-1) took first control of the contest.
The Macks return home to face Phillips next Friday.
Bloomer 42, Ladysmith 12
At Ladysmith, the Blackhawks clinched the program's 16th consecutive playoff berth by routing the Lumberjacks in Heart O'North Conference action.
Isaiah LaGesse threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two scores for Bloomer (5-0, 5-0), who remains tied with Northwestern atop the league standings after the Tigers routed Barron 52-7 on Friday.
Ethan Rothbauer, Carter Rubenzer and Dalton Grambo each caught a touchdown pass from LaGesse while Leif Iverson led all receivers with 111 yards on three catches. Rothbauer added 107 yards on three catches while Rubenzer had a team-high five receptions for 84 yards and Grambo hauled in two passes.
Colton Buchli ran for 65 yards and Iverson had a touchdown run for Bloomer, who outgained Ladysmith by a 432-247 yardage margin.
Carter Closs ran for 79 yards and Dylan Abbiehl had 56 rushing yards and a touchdown for Ladysmith (2-3, 2-3).
Bloomer hosts Cumberland next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 45, Flambeau 0
At Cornell, the Knights piled up more than 400 yards of total offense in as they shut out the Falcons in Lakeland Conference action.
Tate Sauerwein ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Lake Holcombe/Cornell (3-2, 3-0). Josh Jones and Kaden Kinney added touchdown runs with Kinney also throwing for 122 yards on 5 of 9 passing and scoring strikes to Sauerwein and Kaden Crank.
Kinney's 1-yard scoring run in the first quarter opened the scoring before the Knights found the end zone three times in the second quarter on scoring runs from Jones and Sauerwein before Kinney hit Sauerwein for a 59-yard touchdown pass.
Kinney, Jones and Ian Lebal had interceptions on defense in the win.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell exits week five tied for first in the Lakeland with Unity after the Eagles beat Webster 16-6.
The Knights play at Elmwood/Plum City next Friday.
Gilman 54, Owen-Withee 0
At Owen, the Pirates ran wild as they ended a two-game losing streak with a shutout Cloverwood Conference victory over the Blackhawks.
Gilman (3-2, 1-2) ran for 382 yards as a team, led by Brayden Bowe with 133 on seven carries including a touchdown. Kade Kroeplin had 103 rushing yards and a scoring run while catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Gunderson.
Gunderson threw for 103 yards on 4 of 7 passing with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Keepers in the second quarter. Kirklan Thompson had 49 rushing yards for the game with touchdown runs in the second and third quarter.
Grady Kroeplin capped the Pirate scoring with a 9-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter. Ethan Person caught two passes for 41 yards while Gunderson added 45 yards on the ground.
Gilman hosts Thorp next Friday.