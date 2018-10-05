BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team scored 40 first-half points to clinch a playoff berth in a 40-0 victory over Barron on Friday evening in Heart O'North Conference play.
Bloomer scored three touchdowns in the first quarter before adding a pair in the second quarter to cruise to the victory.
Jesse Buchli, Zach Ruf and Tucker Kempe all found the end zone early as Bloomer raced out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter. Leif Iverson and Buchli would add scoring runs in the second quarter as Bloomer ran for 309 yards as a team in the win.
Buchli had the lion's share of that yardage with 123 yards on six carries while also scoring on all five of the team's two-point conversion attempts. Kempe added 64 yards and Isaiah LaGesse ran for 39 yards in the win.
The Bloomer defense held Barron (1-7, 0-6) to just 17 yards of total offense and forced a pair of turnovers. Dayne Kiecker intercepted a pass and Jace McMullin recovered a fumble for the 'Hawks.
The playoff berth for the Blackhawks is the program's 15th in a row.
Bloomer closes the regular season next Friday at Hayward.
Colby 41, Cadott 0
At Cadott, Colby scored three touchdowns apiece in the first and second quarter on the way to a Cloverbelt Conference win over Cadott.
Mason Poehls threw for 100 yards on five of eight completions for Cadott with Noah Kahl being his favorite target. Kahl caught three passes for 86 yards.
Colby's Tyler Klement and Reece Kellnhofer ran for 176 and 169 yards, respectively, and combined for five touchdown runs.
Cadott (2-6, 2-6) concludes the season next Friday at Boyceville.
Webster 24, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 16
At Webster, the Tigers edged the Knights in a North Lakeland Conference matchup.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-2, 4-2) hosts unbeaten Grantsburg next Friday in Cornell to close the regular season.
