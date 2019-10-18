CAMERON — The Bloomer football team scored all 35 points in the first half of a 35-0 shutout victory over Cameron on Friday evening in the Heart O'North Conference regular season finale for both teams.
Five different players found the end zone for the Blackhawks (7-2, 7-2) as Bloomer scored three times in the first quarter before adding two scores in the second.
Colton Buchli ran for a team-high 50 yards and a touchdown while Carter Rubenzer added 38 rushing yards and a score. Leif Iverson and Isaiah LaGesse each found the end zone on the ground while Cal Lueck returned a fumble 74 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Twelve different players registered carries as the Blackhawks ran for 194 yards while holding Cameron (0-9, 0-9) to 163 yards of total offense.
Phillips 52, McDonell 20
At Phillips, the Macks fell to the Loggers in an 8-man matchup.
Tanner Opsal threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 96 yards for the Macks (3-5).
Noah Hanson caught five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Phillips (8-1) jumped out to a 32-12 halftime lead on the way to the win.
Grantsburg 28, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
At Grantsburg, three first-quarter touchdowns sparked the Pirates to a Lakeland Conference win over the Knights.
Tate Sauerwein ran for 224 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns for the Knights (5-4, 5-2) while Aden Story added 38 rushing yards on nine carries. Sauerwein scored on touchdown runs of 65 and 34 yards as the Knights ran for 323 yards as a team.
Gilman 20, Loyal 0
At Gilman, the playoff-bound Pirates blanked the Greyhounds in a Cloverwood contest.
Kade Kroeplin ran for a touchdown and Gabe Gunderson completed a 4-yard scoring pass to Blake Wisocky to help the Pirates take a 12-0 halftime lead. Gunderson added a 20-yard scoring run late in the third quarter as the Pirates (7-2, 5-2) pitched the shutout.