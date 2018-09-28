BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team ended a mini two-game losing streak by piling up 473 yards of total offense in a 42-32 Heart O'North Conference win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday evening.
Bradley Sarauer ran for 152 yards and two touchdown for the Blackhawks (5-2, 3-2) while Jesse Buchli added 111 yards on 21 carries and scoring a pair of two-point conversions. Zach Ruf added 54 rushing yards and two scores and Tucker Kempe ran for 35 yards and a touchdown as the 'Hawks powered for 370 rushing yards in total.
Ruf was also 7 of 10 for 103 passing yards and a second-quarter touchdown pass to Jace McMullin that helped the Blackhawks go into halftime tied at 20 with the Bulldogs.
Sarauer scored his two touchdowns in the third quarter before Ruf added one in the fourth to help Bloomer pull away and end a three-game losing streak against Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
Carter Buchman ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-5, 1-4).
Bloomer hosts Barron next Friday and can clinch the program's 15th straight trip to the playoffs with a victory.
Stanley-Boyd 48, Neillsville/Granton 23
At Stanley, the Orioles had more than 500 yards of total offense as they routed the Wardogs in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
LJ Schmelzer ran for 104 yards and one touchdown while adding 209 passing yards and three scores. Bo Chwala had 94 rushing yards and Noah Gillingham added 57 including a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Gillingham, Willy Burich-Reynolds and Carter Vait all caught touchdowns from Schmelzer as Stanley-Boyd scored six of the first seven touchdowns in the win.
Clayton Carlson opened the scoring for Stanley-Boyd (5-2, 4-2) with a 27-yard fumble recovery returned for a touchdown 2:01 into the contest.
Vait led the Orioles with 57 receiving yards on four catches.
Luke Mayer had 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Neillsville/Granton (1-6, 1-5).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Fall Creek next Friday and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Crickets.
