BLOOMER — The Bloomer football team ran for 336 yards and four touchdowns on Friday evening in a 28-14 victory over Spooner to open the Heart O'North Conference season.
Quarterback Zach Ruf led the charge on the ground for the Blackhawks (3-0, 1-0) with 203 yards on 17 carries and the first two touchdowns of the game. Running back Caleb Ruf added 86 yards and a second-quarter score on 23 carries as Bloomer took a 20-14 lead into halftime.
The score stayed that way until the fourth quarter when Leif Iverson found the end zone on a 24-yard score. Iverson finished with 47 yards on five carries.
Chase Melton ran for 69 yards and caught a 63-yard touchdown to lead Spooner (1-2, 0-1) with Samuel Melton adding 65 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
Bloomer opens the season 3-0 for the third consecutive season.
The Blackhawks return to action next Friday at Ladysmith.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22, Flambeau 12
At Tony, the Knights jumped out to a 22-6 lead at halftime in a victory over the Falcons.
Flambeau struck first before the Knights (3-0, 1-0) would score the next three touchdowns to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Quarterback Luke Geist was 12 of 20 for 190 yards with touchdown passes to Wyatt Viegut and Josh Jones. Geist added 65 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground in the win. Viegut finished with 40 rushing yards and 46 receiving yards.
Kaden Kinney had a big night on both sides of the ball for the Knights, hauling in six catches for 94 yards to go with 10 total tackles including two for loss and a fumble recovery.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Pepin/Alma next Friday in Holcombe in the team's first home game of the season.
