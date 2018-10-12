HAYWARD — The Bloomer football team will enter the playoffs on a roll, putting up 478 yards of total offense in a 56-20 victory over Hayward on Friday evening in the Heart O'North Conference regular season finale for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer raced out to a 42-6 lead in the first half, running for five touchdown runs while Zach Ruf added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Sarauer.
Ruf led Bloomer (7-2, 5-2) with 151 yards and three scoring touchdowns on eight carries. Tucker Kempe added 72 rushing yards and two scores, Jesse Buchli had 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, Caleb Ruf ran for 51 yards on four carries and Leif Iverson had 39 yards rushing and a score.
Zach Ruf added 111 passing on six of eight completions and the score to Sarauer. Iverson had three catches for 59 yards for Bloomer, who enters the playoffs on a three-game winning streak after opening the season with four wins in a row.
Colby 31, Stanley-Boyd 21
At Colby, the Hornets outscored the Orioles 15-0 in the second half to score a Cloverbelt Conference victory.
Touchdown runs from Bo Chwala and LJ Schmelzer as well as a 40-yard scoring pass from Schmelzer to Noah Gillingham helped the Orioles (6-3, 5-3) take a 21-16 lead into the locker room.
Schmelzer ran for 71 while Chwala added 56 for the Orioles. Gillingham had seven catches for 93 yards and Willy Burich-Reynolds added 54 receiving yards on a pair of catches. Schmelzer threw for 187 yards while completing 13 of 25 passes.
Tyler Kelment ran for 145 yards on 18 carries as the Hornets (7-2, 6-2) had 392 yards of total offense as a team.
Oakfield 41, McDonell 0
At Oakfield, the Oaks blanked the Macks in an eight-man matchup.
Tanner Opsal threw for 185 yards for the Macks (0-8) with Efe Selvitopu hauling in six of his 10 completions for 160 yards.
Oakfield (8-1) had 378 yards of total offense and scored all 41 points in the first half of the win.
McDonell hosts New Auburn in an exhibition game next Friday at Dorais Field.
Grantsburg 56, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8
At Cornell, the Pirates finished the regular season with a North Lakeland Conference win over the Knights.
Kaden Kinney scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the lone Lake Holcombe/Cornell (6-3, 4-3) score.
Grantsburg (9-0, 7-0) outgained Lake Holcombe/Cornell by a 399-129 margin in total yardage.
Tate Sauerwein ran for 45 yards and Luke Geist threw for 59 yards to lead the offense for the Knights.
Luck 40, New Auburn 14
At New Auburn, the Cardinals defeated the Trojans in a South Lakeland 8-Man contest.
Aaron Hinton scored on a three-yard blocked punt return for a score and Wyatt Gotham added a 40-yard touchdown run for the Trojans (2-6, 1-5). Caleb Edinger led New Auburn with 56 rushing yards while Gotham added 54.
Luck (9-0, 7-0) ran for 323 yards in the win.
