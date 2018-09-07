LADYSMITH — The Bloomer football team took care of business against Ladysmith on Friday to remain unbeaten with a 46-20 Heart O'North Conference win.
Zach Ruf threw for 224 yards and a touchdown pass while running for two more. Leif Iverson led the team with 75 yards on the ground and two scores while adding an 82-yard kickoff return for a score in the second quarter. Jace McMullen's 68-yard kickoff return for a touchdown earlier in the quarter gave Bloomer the lead for good at 12-6.
Iverson caught Ruf's touchdown pass in the third quarter for good measure while Bradley Sarauer led the team in receiving with 105 yards on three receptions.
Tucker Kempe added 67 rushing yards on seven carries as Bloomer (4-0, 2-0) piled up more than 400 yards of total offense in the victory.
Caden Dupee ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for Ladysmith (1-2, 1-1).
Bloomer returns to action at home next Friday against also unbeaten Northwestern in a battle of conference heavyweights.
Cadott 22, Neillsville/Granton 6
At Cadott, the Hornets scored twice in the second half to secure their first win of the season.
Nelson Wahl returned a kickoff for a touchdown to answer a kick return for score by Neillsville/Granton before adding an 81-yard touchdown run later in the third to help Cadott (1-3, 1-3) earn the victory.
Cadott hosts Stanley-Boyd next Friday.
Spencer/Columbus 40, Stanley-Boyd 6
At Spencer, the Rockets routed the Orioles in a Cloverbelt Conference encounter.
LJ Schmelzer threw for 60 yards and ran for 39 to lead Stanley-Boyd (2-2, 1-2) and Willie Burich-Reynolds had 27 yards rushing and Stanley-Boyd's lone touchdown on a 7-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Spencer/Columbus (4-0, 3-0) ran for 296 yards and scored the first 40 points of the contest.
Austin Bacon led the Rockets with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Prairie Farm 48, New Auburn 0
At Prairie Farm, the Panthers blanked the Trojans in a South Lakeland 8-Man matchup.
Jarek Nelson ran for 229 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 44 yards and two more scores for the Panthers, who jumped out to a 32-0 lead at halftime.
Caleb Edinger had 80 yards on 17 carries and threw for 65 for the Trojans (0-4, 0-2).
