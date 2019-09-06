SPOONER — Isaiah LaGesse threw touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Bloomer football team improved to 3-0 with a 50-15 victory at Spooner on Friday evening.
LaGesse completed 11 of 17 passes for 246 yards and the four scores as Dalton Grambo, Colton Buchli, Connor Crane and Ethan Rothbauer hauled in scoring tosses for the Blackhawks (3-0, 3-0).
Bloomer trailed 8-6 after the first quarter but three scores in the second and third quarters helped the 'Hawks pull away from the Rails.
Leif Iverson scored the first two touchdowns for Bloomer with scoring runs of 63 and two yards. LaGesse found Rothbauer on a 22-yard score and Crane for a 25-yard touchdown as the Blackhawks led 28-8 at halftime.
Carter Rubenzer scored on a four-yard run before Grambo and Buchli hauled in touchdown passes from nine and 32 yards, respectively.
Grambo had a game-high 74 receiving yards on five catches and Iverson had one 60-yard reception. Iverson led the team on the ground with 83 yards and Rubenzer added 52 as the Blackhawks outgained Spooner by a 385-251 total yardage margin.
Jack Meister ran for 82 yards and a touchdown for Spooner.
Bloomer hosts Hayward next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 14, Clear Lake 8
At Clear Lake, a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns pushed the Knights past the Warriors in a Lakeland Conference battle.
Kaden Kinney ran for scores of 10 and one yards in the fourth quarter in the victory for the Knights (2-1, 1-0). Tate Sauerwein finished with 95 rushing yards on 22 carries while Kinney added 33 rushing yards to go with his two scores.
Tate Sauerwein and Caleb Balow recovered fumbles for Lake Holcombe/Cornell as the Trojans limited Clear Lake (2-1, 0-1) to 105 yards of total offense. The Warriors scored in the first quarter and held that lead until the fourth.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts its first home game of the season next Friday in Holcombe against Turtle Lake.
Bruce 20, New Auburn 16
At Bruce, a fourth-quarter score lifted the Red Raiders past the Trojans in an 8-Man South Lakeland matchup.
Nick Walker ran for 60 yards while Zachary Fedie was close behind with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown for New Auburn (2-1, 0-1). Domonic Johnson ran for 45 yards and Caleb Edinger had 25 rushing yards and a score for the Trojans, who led 16-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Edinger and Walker added quarterback sacks on defense for the Trojans.
Bruce (3-0, 1-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
New Auburn hosts Prairie Farm next Friday.
Greenwood 26, Gilman 20 (OT)
At Greenwood, the Pirates overcame a 20-point halftime hole but fell in overtime to the Indians in a Cloverwood Conference matchup.
Gabe Gunderson ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns while completing 6 of 17 passes for 138 yards and a scoring toss for Gilman (2-1, 0-1). Gunderson found Kade Kroeplin on a 40-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before Gunderson's 20-yard scoring run with 17 seconds left in the fourth forced overtime.
Greenwood quarterback Cooper Bredlau threw for 191 yards and four touchdown passes, three to Westen Schmitz. Bredlau found Xander Hinker on a 13-yard score in overtime to put Greenwood (3-0, 1-0) in front.
Kroeplin ran for a team-high 74 yards and caught four passes for 105 yards.
Gilman hosts Abbotsford next Friday.