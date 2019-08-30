ALTOONA — The Cadott football team scored 22 points in the second half to pull away to a 29-14 victory over Altoona on Friday evening in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Brady Spaeth ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Nelson Wahl added a touchdown and 71 yards for the Hornets (1-1, 1-1). Wahl also hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Tristan Drier to start the second half scoring.
Drier finished 4 of 6 for 33 yards in the victory.
Nate McMahon's six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter helped the Railroaders (0-2, 0-2) take an 8-7 lead into halftime.
McMahon added a 75-yard touchdown pass to Marsten Salsbury-Parks in the third quarter.
Cadott hosts Osseo-Fairchild next Friday.
Medford 42, Chi-Hi 0
At Medford, the Raiders shut out the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup.
Ean Wilson ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns for Medford (2-0), who blanked Rice Lake last week. The Raiders scored a pair of touchdowns in the first and second quarters to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.
Karson Bowe ran for 22 yards and Ben Steinmetz caught two passes for 17 yards for the Cardinals (0-2).
Chi-Hi opens Big Rivers Conference play at home next Friday against Menomonie.
Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7
At Marathon, the Orioles prevailed in a low-scoring nonconference matchup.
Carsen Hause's eight-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter put Stanley-Boyd (2-0) in front for good. The Orioles opened the scoring in the first quarter when Hause found Brady Ingersoll on a 41-yard scoring connection.
Marathon (0-2) tied the game in the third quarter on a 14-yard touchdown run from Noah Gage.
Hause completed 16 of 24 passes for 168 yards and a score in the win. Cooper Nichols caught four passes for 49 yards and Bo Chwala led Stanley-Boyd with 25 yards rushing.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Eau Claire Regis next Thursday.
Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks routed the Bulldogs in a Heart O'North Conference matchup.
No other information was made available.
Bloomer (2-0, 2-0) plays at Spooner next Friday.
Almond-Bancroft 13, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 12
At Almond, the Knights fell by the slimmest of margins to the Eagles.
No other information was made available.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell opens Lakeland Conference play at Clear Lake next Friday.