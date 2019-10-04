HOLCOMBE — Another strong defensive effort from the Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team kept the Knights unbeaten in Lakeland Conference play in a 22-6 win over Webster on Friday evening.
The Knights (5-2, 5-0) limited the Tigers (3-3, 2-3) to 169 yards of total offense and one second-quarter touchdown to stay tied with Unity at the top of the conference with a showdown looming next week.
Tate Sauerwein ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns for Lake Holcombe/Cornell while Aden Story added 49 yards and a first-quarter touchdown to put the Knights in front. Sauerwein ran for a 10-yard score in the second quarter before Webster's touchdown and helped put the game away with a 10-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Balow caught three passes for 40 yards while Josh Jones added 35 receiving yards on three receptions. Balow and Jones recovered fumbles on defense as the Knights held the Tigers to just a 1-of-14 performance on third downs.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Unity (6-1, 5-0) next Friday with first place in the conference standings on the line. Unity defeated Turtle Lake 26-22 on Friday evening.
River Falls 37, Chi-Hi 20
At River Falls, the Wildcats bested the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Tyler Bohland ran for a team-high 92 yards and two touchdowns for Chi-Hi (1-6, 1-7) including a 4-yard score that pulled the Cardinals to within seven early in the third quarter at 20-13. Bohland added a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Bohde Torkelson had 76 rushing yards on nine carries and Ben Steinmetz ran for 32 yards, 21 on a scoring run in the second quarter.
Michael Krueger had a game-best 167 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries for River Falls (5-2, 4-1).
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire North next Friday.
Bloomer 48, Barron 7
At Barron, the Blackhawks got back on the winning track with a Heart O'North Conference rout of the Golden Bears.
Bloomer (6-1, 6-1) jumped out to a 34-7 lead on the way to the victory, outgaining the Golden Bears (1-6, 1-6) by a 421-123 total yardage margin.
Leif Iverson accounted for five total touchdowns, rushing for 35 yards and two scores while hauling in three receiving touchdowns from Isaiah LaGesse as a part of his 11 receptions for 87 yards.
Carter Rubenzer ran for a team-high 86 yards and a touchdown for the Blackhawks while Bowen Rothbauer added a scoring run in the fourth quarter. Isaiah LaGesse was 22 of 34 for 215 yards and three scoring passes. Colton Buchli ran for 53 yards on seven carries.
Cal Lueck had two tackles for loss and an interception on defense while Trent Tozer also added a pick for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer hosts unbeaten Northwestern next Friday.
Neillsville/Granton 34, Stanley-Boyd 20
At Neillsville, five straight touchdowns from Neillsville/Granton was enough to top the Orioles in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Michael Karlen ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns for the Orioles (3-4, 2-4). Karlen opened the scoring in the game with a 3-yard score with 1:58 left in the first quarter.
But Neillsville/Granton (3-4, 2-4) would score the next five times to take control of the contest. Tommy Friemoth ran for 137 yards and two scores, Jonah Zoschke added 108 yards and a touchdown and Braden Trunkel had 55 yards and a rushing score to go with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Carrson Mohr.
Karlen scored on a 1-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter before Carsen Hause found Brady Ingersoll on an 8-yard scoring connection late in the fourth quarter for the Orioles. Cooper Nichols had 96 receiving yards on nine catches for the Orioles and Hause completed 20 of 31 passes for 193 yards and a score.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Fall Creek next Friday.
Thorp 42, Owen-Withee 0
At Thorp, the Cardinals blanked the Blackhawks in a Cloverwood Conference matchup.
Zander Rockow ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the Cardinals (3-4, 2-3). Aiden Rosemeyer was 7 of 10 for 201 passing yards and two touchdowns. Aidan Reis caught four passes for 121 yards and a score while Isaac Soumis had a pair of catches, 64 yards and a score. Jack Syryczuk also had a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown as Thorp scored 22 points in the third quarter to break open a 12-0 halftime lead on the Blackhawks (0-7, 0-5).
Thorp plays at Loyal next Friday.
Clayton 34, New Auburn 14
At New Auburn, the Bears beat the Trojans (3-4, 1-4) in an 8-Man South Lakeland matchup.
New Auburn plays at Washburn/Bayfield/Solon Springs next Friday.