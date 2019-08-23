PORT EDWARDS — The McDonell football team held off Port Edwards 42-40 on Friday afternoon in an 8-man matchup for the Macks' first varsity victory as the team opened its second season.
Quarterback Tanner Opsal had nearly 500 yards of total offense and Dale Tetrault picked off a Port Edwards pass with four seconds left to seal the win for McDonell (1-0).
Opsal threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 172 and three scores on 31 carries for the Macks with his two-yard score and two-point conversion run with 8:09 to go putting McDonell out front for good.
"We made a lot of mistakes that you'd expect from a young team, especially early on," McDonell coach Jason Cox said. "But the guys persevered, played with a lot of heart in the second half and made big plays down the stretch when they needed to. I couldn't be more proud of their effort."
Kendren Gullo caught 11 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown in the victory as McDonell overcame a two-score deficit at halftime.
The Macks return to action at home next Friday when they host Wausau Newman at Dorais Field.
Eau Claire Regis 57, Cadott 0
At Cadott, the Ramblers scored 50 points in the first half on their way to a Cloverbelt Conference win over the Hornets.
The Ramblers scored three touchdowns in the first quarter before adding four more and a field goal to take the sizable lead into the break. The Ramblers (1-0, 1-0) ran for 222 yards and threw for 73 more and forced five Cadott turnovers.
Brady Spaeth ran for 47 yards and Nelson Wahl added 25 for Cadott (0-1, 0-1).
The Hornets play at Altoona next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40, Flambeau 6
At Tony, a pair of 20-point quarters helped the Knights earn a nonconference win over the Falcons.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (1-0) scored the first 40 points of the game, 20 each in the second and third quarters.
Tate Sauerwein ran for a team-high 91 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Kaden Kinney for the Knights. Aden Story and Kinney added scoring runs while Josh Jones hauled in a 42-yard score from Kinney for Lake Holcombe/Cornell's third touchdown of the second quarter.
Defensively the Knights forced seven turnovers all on fumbles with Sauerwein pouncing on four.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Almond/Bancroft next Friday.