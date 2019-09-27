FALL CREEK — Brady Spaeth and Nelson Wahl each ran for at least 197 yards as the Cadott football team rolled past Fall Creek 49-9 on Friday evening in a Cloverbelt Conference contest.
Spaeth ran for 249 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns while Wahl added 197 rushing yards and three scores on 23 attempts for the Hornets (3-3, 3-3).
Wahl ran for touchdowns of 68 and 24 yards before Spaeth had an 18-yard scoring run in the first quarter to stake the Hornets to a 22-3 lead after the first quarter.
Fall Creek (0-6, 0-6) found the end zone in the second quarter as Cadott carried a 22-9 lead into halftime before four touchdowns in the final two quarters helped the Hornets put the game out of reach.
The Cadott defense limited Fall Creek to 76 yards of total offense for the game.
Cadott hosts Spencer/Columbus next Friday.
Superior 36, Chi-Hi 14
At Superior, the Spartans topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Ben Steinmetz scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Hayden Goodman in the second quarter before adding a 43-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals (1-5, 1-3).
Steinmetz had 63 rushing yards on nine attempts while adding five catches for 49 yards for Chi-Hi. Ben Carani added five catches for 36 receiving yards with Goodman completing 11 of 18 pass attempts for 92 yards.
Superior (5-1, 3-1) led 14-7 at halftime but outscored the Cardinals 22-7 in the second half to pull away. The Spartans ran for 373 yards as a team with Caden Stone rushing for two touchdowns.
Chi-Hi hits the road against next Friday, playing at River Falls.
Cumberland 34, Bloomer 28 (OT)
At Bloomer, the Beavers dealt the Blackhawks their first defeat of the season in an overtime Heart O'North Conference matchup.
Jack Martens' 9-yard touchdown run in overtime put the Beavers ahead before Cumberland (5-1, 5-1) kept Bloomer from scoring on its possession.
Leif Iverson ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns while Carter Rubenzer added 127 rushing yards and two scores of his own for Bloomer (5-1, 5-1).
Martens and Milan Monchilovich had two scoring runs apiece for the Beavers, who led 12-8 at halftime before Bloomer scored twice in the third quarter to take a 22-20 lead into the fourth.
Bloomer plays at Barron next Friday.
Osseo-Fairchild 44, Stanley-Boyd 28
At Stanley, a monster second quarter for the Thunder helped them earn a Cloverbelt victory over the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter before Osseo-Fairchild scored 32 points in the second quarter to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Jackson Johnson and Dayne Vojtik each ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter for Osseo-Fairchild (3-3, 3-2).
Michael Karlen's 6-yard touchdown run and Carter Vait's 2-yard scoring run gave the Orioles (3-3, 2-3) an early two-score lead.
Vojtik found the end zone for a third time and Garrett Koxlien caught a 24-yard pass from Johnson for the first scores of the fourth quarter as the Thunder pulled away.
Karlen added his second touchdown of the game late on a 1-yard scoring run.
Karlen ran for a team-high 78 yards while Cooper Nichols added 75 rushing yards and 127 receiving yards on 10 catches for Stanley-Boyd. Lucas Smith had a team-high 142 yards on five catches for the Orioles while Carsen Hause threw for 361 yards.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Neillsville/Granton next Friday.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 56, Elmwood/Plum City 0
At Plum City, the Knights blanked the Wolves in a Lakeland Conference triumph.
Six different players scored in the win for the Knights (4-2, 4-0), as Lake Holcombe/Cornell raced out to a 42-0 halftime lead.
Tate Sauerwein ran for a team-high 104 yards and one touchdown, Kaden Kinney ran for two scores and Brock Flater, Caleb Balow and Jordan Spegal each found the end zone on the ground as the Knights piled up 316 rushing yards for the game.
Josh Jones opened the scoring with a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and added a 67-yard pick six in the third quarter for his team's final touchdown of the game.
The Knights clinch a playoff berth with the victory and remain tied for first place in the conference standings with Unity, who defeated Clear Lake 30-7.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Webster next Friday in Holcombe.
Frederic 39, New Auburn 8
At Frederic, the Vikings beat the Trojans in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference game.
Zachary Fedie scored on the ground for the lone touchdown of the game for New Auburn (3-3, 1-3) as Frederic (4-2, 3-0) won its fourth game in a row.
Nick Walker ran for 78 yards on 11 carries and Caleb Edinger added 47 rushing yards on five carries for the Trojans.
New Auburn hosts Clayton next Friday.