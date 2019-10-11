FALL CREEK — The Stanley-Boyd football team ran for 361 yards and four touchdowns on Friday evening in a 33-0 Cloverbelt Conference victory over Fall Creek.
The Orioles (4-4, 3-4) averaged 6.6 yards per carry on their 55 attempts with three different players finding the end zone to go with a touchdown pass from Carsen Hause to Michael Karlen.
Cooper Nichols led Stanley-Boyd with 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Karlen added 62 rushing yards and a touchdown and Joey McDermond had 45 rushing yards and a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Scoring runs from Karlen and Nichols broke open a previous scoreless game in the second quarter before Hause found Karlen for a short score through the air with 11 minutes and 55 seconds in the third quarter.
The Orioles limited Fall Creek (0-8, 0-7) to 69 yards of total offense for the game while forcing three turnovers. Brock Laube threw for 56 yards on nine of 16 pass attempts for the Crickets.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Colby next Friday.
Colby 22, Cadott 0
At Colby, two second quarter touchdowns helped Colby prevail against Cadott in a Cloverbelt battle of the Hornets.
Brady Spaeth ran for 118 yards on 23 carries and Nelson Wahl added 87 rushing yards on 14 attempts for Cadott (3-5, 3-5).
Gavino Lopez had 114 yards on 13 carries to go with touchdown runs in the second and third quarters. Harley Schmelzer kicked off the scoring for Colby (6-2, 6-1) in the second quarter with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Roman Schmitt.
Cadott hosts Boyceville next Friday.
Unity 14, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 8
At Balsam Lake, the Eagles scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Knights in a Lakeland Conference battle of leaders.
Kaden Kinney's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter put the Knights in front 8-0, a lead they held until the fourth quarter. Unity scored twice through the air in the final quarter to score the come-from-behind victory.
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell defense forced five turnovers in the defeat with Josh Jones, Tate Sauerwein and Brock Flater recovering fumbles while Caleb Balow snagged an interception.
Sauerwein ran for 70 yards for Lake Holcombe/Cornell.
The Eagles (7-1, 6-0) take over first place in the conference standings outright and clinch at least a share of the title. Unity can win the crown outright with a win at Elmwood/Plum City next week.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (5-3, 5-1) plays at Grantsburg next Friday.
New Auburn 29, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 14
At Washburn, the Trojans earned an 8-man victory.
Nick Walker ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans while Zachary Fedie added 84 rushing yards and a score.
Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore (1-7) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead before 14 points in the second quarter and seven more in the third quarter pushed the Trojans (4-4) in front for good.
New Auburn plays at Luck next Thursday.