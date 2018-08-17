ALTOONA — The Stanley-Boyd football team opened the season with a 35-20 Cloverbelt Conference victory over Altoona on Friday evening.
Quarterback LJ Schmelzer threw for two first-half touchdowns and added a scoring run in the second half. Scoring passes to Noah Gillingham and Willy Burich-Reynolds along with a touchdown run from Marcus Campbell helped the Orioles take a 22-6 lead into halftime.
Schmelzer added a 34-yard scoring run and Burich-Reynolds had a 45-yard fumble recovery return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Orioles (1-0, 1-0) pulled away from the Railroaders for the win.
Paxton Gulch had two rushing touchdowns for Altoona (0-1, 0-1) as Stanley-Boyd won its 14th consecutive game over Altoona.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Marshall next Friday in a nonconference matchup.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Augusta 0
At Augusta, the Knights blanked the Beavers in a nonconference victory.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Ladysmith next Thursday.
Mercer/Butternut 48, New Auburn 26
At New Auburn, a tied game at halftime quickly got out of hand in an 8-Man Small Lakeland Conference matchup.
New Auburn and Mercer/Butternut played to a 14-14 tie at the break before Mercer/Butternut (1-0) scored 34 points in the second half to push to the win.
The Trojans (0-1) plays at Mellen on Saturday, Aug. 25.
Gilman 48, Wabeno/Laona 0
At Wabeno, the Pirates rolled to a nonconference victory.
Gilman plays at Abbotsford next Friday to open Cloverwood Conference action.
Westby 52, Thorp 7
At Westby, the Cardinals fell to the Norsemen in nonconference action.
Carter Karaba had a 3-yard touchdown run for Thorp and had 40 yards rushing for the game.
Thorp (0-1) hosts Wabeno/Laona next Friday.
