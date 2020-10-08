Prep Football: Run defense the focus as familiar foes McDonell, Phillips square off

Prep Football: Opsal runs, throws for three touchdowns apiece as McDonell tops New Auburn McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more to Dale Tetrault as the Macks defeated New Auburn 50-8 on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.

“Guys are just being aggressive. They’re going out there, flying around and making plays and they are being more disciplined these first couple weeks,” Cox said of the defense. “There’s not really the blown assignments that you’d see in the past and guys are rallying to the football. A lot of gang tackles as opposed to last year when we were relying on one or two guys to make a play. It seems like there’s four or five hats to the ball every single time this year.”

Subsequently the Macks are also hoping their own running game can be up to the task again in this week’s matchup. Quarterback Tanner Opsal leads Chippewa County in rushing attempts (74), yards (455) and touchdowns (six) through two weeks but Cox wants a more balanced look on the ground moving forward. Running back Xayvion Matthews had 36 yards on eight carries in last Saturday’s 50-8 win over New Auburn.

“If we can get him (Matthews) involved a little bit more and run it with him and Tanner that’s just going to make things a whole lot easier for our offense and really opens up the passing game if we can get people to commit down in the box to stop the run and also limit the possibilities of turnovers,” Cox said.