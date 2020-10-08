Prep Football: Run defense the focus as familiar foes McDonell, Phillips square off

Since the McDonell football team started playing eight-man football in 2018, no team has faced the Macks more than Phillips.
The two programs will play for the fifth time in the last two-plus seasons on Saturday when the unbeaten Macks (2-0, 2-0) host the Loggers (1-1, 1-1) at Dorais Field in a Central Wisconsin West Conference contest.
Phillips has won each of those first four meetings including two last season and by now the programs have a pretty good idea of what the other brings to the field.
“We know quite a bit. We’ve played them four times in two years and they’ve pretty much done the same stuff since we first began playing them,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “We’re expecting a lot of the same.”
For the Loggers that ‘same stuff’ would be a double wing offense focused on a grinding ground game that mixes in sweeps and counters to keep teams off balance. Cox said the key to success will come from being disciplined and he’s hopeful a more experienced defense can have better success than the team had against the Loggers in 2018 and 2019.
Phillips is coming off a 45-0 defeat at the hands of Gilman, a contest in which the Pirates limited the Loggers to 49 rushing yards while running for 398 yards and five touchdowns.
McDonell has shown an improved run defense thus far in 2020, allowing an average of 115 yards on the ground and 193 yards overall in victories over Alma Center Lincoln and New Auburn.
McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more to Dale Tetrault as the Macks defeated New Auburn 50-8 on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.
“Guys are just being aggressive. They’re going out there, flying around and making plays and they are being more disciplined these first couple weeks,” Cox said of the defense. “There’s not really the blown assignments that you’d see in the past and guys are rallying to the football. A lot of gang tackles as opposed to last year when we were relying on one or two guys to make a play. It seems like there’s four or five hats to the ball every single time this year.”
Subsequently the Macks are also hoping their own running game can be up to the task again in this week’s matchup. Quarterback Tanner Opsal leads Chippewa County in rushing attempts (74), yards (455) and touchdowns (six) through two weeks but Cox wants a more balanced look on the ground moving forward. Running back Xayvion Matthews had 36 yards on eight carries in last Saturday’s 50-8 win over New Auburn.
“If we can get him (Matthews) involved a little bit more and run it with him and Tanner that’s just going to make things a whole lot easier for our offense and really opens up the passing game if we can get people to commit down in the box to stop the run and also limit the possibilities of turnovers,” Cox said.
A prep football team needs to get contributions from all three phases of play to beat a high…
McDonell and Gilman are the two remaining unbeatens in CWWC play through two weeks and have a showdown on the horizon on Oct. 16. The Pirates and Macks were ranked fourth and eighth, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll for eight-man, marking the first time McDonell has been ranked since making the move in 2018.
But in order for that potential unbeaten showdown to carry significant conference title weight, the Macks know they have to play physical and continue to show an improved defense on Saturday against a rugged Logger squad looking to get back into the league title hunt.
“They’re definitely excited for the opportunity,” Cox said. “We have a chance to go out here and be a factor in the conference race.”
New Auburn at McDonell football 10-3-20
