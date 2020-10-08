 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football: Run defense the focus as familiar foes McDonell, Phillips square off
Prep Football McDonell Macks

Prep Football: Run defense the focus as familiar foes McDonell, Phillips square off

{{featured_button_text}}
New Auburn at McDonell football 10-3-20

McDonell's Clemett Matthews tackles New Auburn's Braden Johnson during a game last Saturday at Dorais Field.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

Since the McDonell football team started playing eight-man football in 2018, no team has faced the Macks more than Phillips.

The two programs will play for the fifth time in the last two-plus seasons on Saturday when the unbeaten Macks (2-0, 2-0) host the Loggers (1-1, 1-1) at Dorais Field in a Central Wisconsin West Conference contest.

Phillips has won each of those first four meetings including two last season and by now the programs have a pretty good idea of what the other brings to the field.

Jason Cox Mugshot

Cox

“We know quite a bit. We’ve played them four times in two years and they’ve pretty much done the same stuff since we first began playing them,” McDonell coach Jason Cox said. “We’re expecting a lot of the same.”

For the Loggers that ‘same stuff’ would be a double wing offense focused on a grinding ground game that mixes in sweeps and counters to keep teams off balance. Cox said the key to success will come from being disciplined and he’s hopeful a more experienced defense can have better success than the team had against the Loggers in 2018 and 2019.

Phillips is coming off a 45-0 defeat at the hands of Gilman, a contest in which the Pirates limited the Loggers to 49 rushing yards while running for 398 yards and five touchdowns.

McDonell has shown an improved run defense thus far in 2020, allowing an average of 115 yards on the ground and 193 yards overall in victories over Alma Center Lincoln and New Auburn.

“Guys are just being aggressive. They’re going out there, flying around and making plays and they are being more disciplined these first couple weeks,” Cox said of the defense. “There’s not really the blown assignments that you’d see in the past and guys are rallying to the football. A lot of gang tackles as opposed to last year when we were relying on one or two guys to make a play. It seems like there’s four or five hats to the ball every single time this year.”

Subsequently the Macks are also hoping their own running game can be up to the task again in this week’s matchup. Quarterback Tanner Opsal leads Chippewa County in rushing attempts (74), yards (455) and touchdowns (six) through two weeks but Cox wants a more balanced look on the ground moving forward. Running back Xayvion Matthews had 36 yards on eight carries in last Saturday’s 50-8 win over New Auburn.

“If we can get him (Matthews) involved a little bit more and run it with him and Tanner that’s just going to make things a whole lot easier for our offense and really opens up the passing game if we can get people to commit down in the box to stop the run and also limit the possibilities of turnovers,” Cox said.

McDonell and Gilman are the two remaining unbeatens in CWWC play through two weeks and have a showdown on the horizon on Oct. 16. The Pirates and Macks were ranked fourth and eighth, respectively, in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll for eight-man, marking the first time McDonell has been ranked since making the move in 2018.

But in order for that potential unbeaten showdown to carry significant conference title weight, the Macks know they have to play physical and continue to show an improved defense on Saturday against a rugged Logger squad looking to get back into the league title hunt.

“They’re definitely excited for the opportunity,” Cox said. “We have a chance to go out here and be a factor in the conference race.”

Up Next

Phillips at McDonell

Records: Phillips (1-1, 1-1), McDonell (2-0, 2-0)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Phillips at McDonell

Records: Phillips (1-1, 1-1), McDonell (2-0, 2-0)

Previous Matchup: Phillips 52, McDonell 18 (2019)

All-Time Series: Phillips leads 5-3

Matchup: The unbeaten Macks host the Loggers on Saturday at Dorais Field in Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man competition...Phillips was shut out by Gilman last week 45-0 as the Loggers were held to 79 yards of total offense in the defeat, according to WisSports.net...The Loggers opened the year with a 42-14 win at New Auburn on Sept. 25...Phillips has won four in a row against the Macks, all coming since McDonell moved to eight-man in 2018. The Loggers have scored at least 48 points in each of those wins...The initial meeting between the programs came on Sept. 20, 1957, a 38-6 victory for Phillips.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Bloomer girls basketball 12-5-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News