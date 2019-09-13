HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe/Cornell football team reached deep into its bag of tricks to keep pace with unbeaten Turtle Lake.
But when the Knights had the chance to grab the win, they relied on smashmouth football to finish the job.
Tate Sauerwein capped a 17-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal with one minute and four seconds to go before the Knights defense notched one final stand in a 32-30 victory over the Lakers on Friday evening.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell (2-2, 2-0) took over on its own 25-yard line with 10:20 left after a Kaden Kinney interception. The Knights wanted to take the lead and not leave the high-powered Lakers much time to respond. The team ran the ball on all 17 plays of the drive, one that took up more than nine minutes and ended in the end zone.
"We had the discussion that we wanted a 10-minute drive and we got a 9-minute drive out of it," Lake Holcombe/Cornell coach Troy Story said. "So we were really happy with that last drive."
The Knights methodically moved down the field before setting up with first and goal from the Turtle Lake 3-yard line. One run from Sauerwein and two from Aden Story combined for just one yard, so the Knights called a timeout with a crucial fourth down two yards away from the lead. Sauerwein got the carry and pushed his way through the middle of the Turtle Lake defense for the go-ahead score.
"I think our key was we had the gas, we had the drive," Aden Story said of the go-ahead drive.
Turtle Lake started its final drive from the Lake Holcombe/Cornell 40-yard line following a lengthy kickoff return from Dylan Nitchey and a personal foul facemask penalty. But the Knights would end the previously unbeaten Lakers' chances two plays later when Aden Story strip sacked quarterback Adam Waite and the Knights pounced on the loose ball before kneeling out the victory.
Story and Sauerwein ran for 102 and 101 yards, respectively, on 20 carries apiece.
Early on the Knights used plenty of pizazz to hang with the Lakers, a team entering Friday ranked fifth in Division 7 in the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll. Lake Holcombe/Cornell called a halfback pass with Sauerwein on the first play of the game as he connected with Kaden Crank for 25 yards. Sauerwein attempted another pass later in the first half and wide receiver Josh Jones completed a 55-yard touchdown toss to Brock Flater on a third and nine with 42.1 seconds left in the first half to help Lake Holcombe/Cornell close the halftime gap to 22-18.
"We feel like we have some talented players on the team here so we're trying to figure out ways to get them involved and having Tate (Sauerwein) throw the ball and having Josh Jones throw the ball, they both can throw the ball so why not use them?" coach Story said. "I give a lot of credit to my (assistant) coach Brandon Baldry. He's taken over the offense this year. He's got his own bag of tricks he likes to bring."
Waite finished 11 of 19 for 162 yards and two first-half touchdown passes and one interception.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell got a second chance on its opening possession after the Lakers fumbled their first punt return attempt, setting up the Knights at the Turtle Lake 40. Four plays later Jones broke free around the outside for a 31-yard scoring run on fourth and one to put the Knights ahead 6-0. Lucas Torgerson returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards as Turtle Lake took an 8-6 lead. Scoring tosses by Waite to Brendan Strenke and Cole Duffee extended the Laker advantage to 22-6 with 7:12 left until halftime.
"We had to make some adjustments," coach Flater said of the team's defense. "We were really going deep into our bench tonight. Guys were hurt (with) hamstrings and cramps and stuff like that and the second teamers, third teamers that got in there really did a nice job for us."
But the Knights would score on their final two drives of the half while their defense would keep the Lakers from adding on. Kinney found Crank on a 6-yard pass with 3:20 left in the second to close to 10 at 22-12 before Jones' heave to Flater a few minutes later.
"This year we have a lot of weapons," Kinney said. "A lot of athletic kids that can play anywhere on the field that we want them to. We can all play all over the field and that really helps us out. We all believe in each other to make those plays."
Turtle Lake just missed a touchdown on its first drive of the second half when a fourth down catch in the end zone was ruled out of bounds but the Lakers cashed in on possession two on a 2-yard run from Nitchey to take a 12-point lead at 30-18 with 5:21 remaining in the third. Lake Holcombe/Cornell would only need five plays to get to within one score when the senior fullback Story broke free up the middle for a 42-yard scoring run.
The Lakers and Knights traded three turnovers in a four-play span to set up Lake Holcombe/Cornell's go-ahead score. Turtle Lake drove inside the Lake Holcombe/Cornell 5-yard line but fumbled the ball away to the Knights. The Knights returned the favor on the next play when an option pitch hit the grass and was recovered by the Lakers prior to Kinney's interception on the second play of Turtle Lake's next drive.
The win marked the second week in a row the Knights defeated a state-ranked team. Lake Holcombe/Cornell beat Clear Lake 14-8 last week and lost at Almond-Bancroft 13-12 on Aug. 30, another ranked program.
"Really this is our first complete game that we've played," coach Story said. "We came up short against Almond-Bancroft but we played half a game there. Flambeau we played half a game. Clear Lake we played half a game and they turned it on. Tonight they played a full game and we needed a full game out of them or else we would've came up short."
The Knights join Webster and Unity at 2-0 in a tie atop the Lakeland Conference after two weeks of play. Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Flambeau in Cornell next Friday.