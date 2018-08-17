The Holmen football team took momentum into the locker room at halftime.
But it didn't take Chi-Hi long to snatch it back and then some.
The Cardinals erupted for 28 points in just over a quarter of play to help score a 38-24 nonconference win over the Vikings on Friday evening at Dorais Field in the season opener for both teams.
Matt Pomietlo ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns, Nolan Hutzler threw for 198 and a score and the Cardinals defense and special teams forced four turnovers and scored once in a balanced victory.
"We're a team coming off a last year that didn't leave us with a whole lot of confidence," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said. "There were a lot of young kids last year. They started out kind of as I expected them. They didn't know...they started slow. They didn't know how good they could be and I think they gained a lot of confidence tonight. I think you could see it as the game went on."
Leading 10-3 entering the second half, the Cardinals would score four times in the first 12:15 of the half to pull away. Hutzler found a streaking David Dvoracek on the third play of the second half and the receiver pulled away for a 69-yard touchdown connection to extend the lead to 17-3 just 1:23 into the half. The Chi-Hi defense would get in on the touchdown wave on Holmen's next possession when Cole Koxlien scooped up an errant Holmen option pitch and took it 70 yards for a touchdown to go in front 24-3.
Holmen would score on the next possession before Pomietlo would add a pair of touchdown runs. His third and final one of the game came after the Vikings had their second high snap on a punt attempt of the game go over the punter's head and set Chi-Hi up inside the Holmen red zone.
The Vikings closed the gap to 38-24 in the fourth quarter on a pair of touchdown runs from Brett Holden and were driving when Luke Schemenauer intercepted quarterback Cam Weber near the goal line and the Cardinals ran the clock out to ice the win.
"Fumbles, turnovers, special teams mistakes beat any team," Holmen coach Scott Kowalski said. "We've got a good team out here and we battled right to the last snap."
Pomietlo added four receptions for 50 yards as the Cardinals had 313 yards of total offense, 198 coming in the air as Hutzler finished 10 of 16 in a sharp performance.
Holden ran for 127 yards and Weber added 98 on the ground for the Vikings (0-1).
"When you go against an option team like that, you really can't simulate that in practice," Raykovich said of facing Holmen. "You've got your scout teams trying to run it. They come off the ball extremely hard and I think Holmen's a good football team. They got solid kids. They ran hard, they blocked hard and I think they're going to do well in their league."
Holmen had won five of the last six meetings with Chi-Hi entering Friday night.
The Vikings nearly took the opening drive of the game down the field for a touchdown, but a holding penalty would negate a Holden touchdown and the Cardinal defense would hold to a 29-yard field goal from Jonah Johnson at the 7:37 mark of the first quarter.
Nate Custer would tie the game with a 31-yard field goal with 8:58 left until halftime. The first of Holmen's three turnovers came just past the halfway point of the second half when a bad snap on a punt attempt put the Cardinals at the Holmen 10-yard line. Pomietlo would plunge in on 3rd and goal from the one to give Chi-Hi the lead.
"It's a good first game for us," Raykovich said of the win. "Holmen is always a good first game for us. They're a solid football team and it's always fun to come out on top."
Chi-Hi returns to action at home next Friday against Medford to conclude nonconference play.
