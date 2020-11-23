Prep Football: Seven Stanley-Boyd players chosen to All-Cloverbelt Conference first team

Seven members of the Stanley-Boyd football team were named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2020 season.

Junior quarterback Carsen Hause, junior wide receiver Cooper Nichols, senior offensive lineman Jake Schneider and junior specialist Mike Karlen were selected to the first team offense while junior defensive lineman Jacob Nesterick, senior linebacker Bo Chwala and junior defensive back Lucas Smith were chosen to the first team defense.

Senior offensive lineman Tyler Krizan was chosen to the second team offense. Junior linebacker Brady Potaczek was selected to the team as an honorable mention.

Mondovi senior running back Tanner Marsh and Durand junior running back Tanner Marsh were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year and Eau Claire Regis senior linebacker Ryan Kostka and Elk Mound senior linebacker Nate Lew were chosen as the Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Mondovi coach Rod Rosemeyer was named the Cloverbelt Coach of the Year and Elk Mound assistant coach Brandon Powell was selected as the conference's Assistant Coach of the Year.

First Team Offense