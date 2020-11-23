Prep Football: Seven Stanley-Boyd players chosen to All-Cloverbelt Conference first team

Seven members of the Stanley-Boyd football team were named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2020 season.
Junior quarterback Carsen Hause, junior wide receiver Cooper Nichols, senior offensive lineman Jake Schneider and junior specialist Mike Karlen were selected to the first team offense while junior defensive lineman Jacob Nesterick, senior linebacker Bo Chwala and junior defensive back Lucas Smith were chosen to the first team defense.
Senior offensive lineman Tyler Krizan was chosen to the second team offense. Junior linebacker Brady Potaczek was selected to the team as an honorable mention.
Mondovi senior running back Tanner Marsh and Durand junior running back Tanner Marsh were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year and Eau Claire Regis senior linebacker Ryan Kostka and Elk Mound senior linebacker Nate Lew were chosen as the Co-Defensive Players of the Year.
Mondovi coach Rod Rosemeyer was named the Cloverbelt Coach of the Year and Elk Mound assistant coach Brandon Powell was selected as the conference's Assistant Coach of the Year.
First Team Offense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|QB
|Carsen Hause
|Stanley-Boyd
|Junior
|RB
|Simon Bauer
|Durand
|Junior
|RB
|Avery Kaanta
|Elk Mound
|Junior
|RB
|Tanner Marsh
|Mondovi
|Senior
|WR
|Garrett Koxlien
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Senior
|WR
|Cooper Nichols
|Stanley-Boyd
|Junior
|OL
|Hank Axelrod
|Eau Claire Regis
|Junior
|OL
|Aidan Balts
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|OL
|Mitchell Fedie
|Mondovi
|Junior
|OL
|Aiden Ritger
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
|OL
|Jake Schneider
|Stanley-Boyd
|Senior
|Specialist
|Mike Karlen
|Stanley-Boyd
|Junior
First Team Defense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|DL
|Reese Brunner
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|DL
|Brody Carothers
|Durand
|Senior
|DL
|Jacob Nesterick
|Stanley-Boyd
|Junior
|DL
|Zander Rockow
|Eau Claire Regis
|Sophomore
|LB
|Tommy Friemoth
|Neillsville/Granton
|Senior
|LB
|Payton Kostka
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
|LB
|Nate Lew
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|LB
|Bo Chwala
|Stanley-Boyd
|Senior
|DB
|Aaron Hasselwander
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
|DB
|Brice Shimon
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Senior
|DB
|Lucas Smith
|Stanley-Boyd
|Junior
|DB
|JP Wolterstorff
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
Second Team Offense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|QB
|Cade Brenner
|Durand
|Senior
|RB
|Peyton Mayer
|Durand
|Senior
|RB
|Gus Theisen
|Eau Claire Regis
|Junior
|RB
|Jonah Zoschke
|Neillsville/Granton
|Senior
|WR
|Jarod Falkner
|Mondovi
|Sophomore
|WR
|Gunnar Hurlburt
|Durand
|Junior
|OL
|Tyler Krizan
|Stanley-Boyd
|Senior
|OL
|Antonio Meyer
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|OL
|Wyatt Ramseier
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Senior
|OL
|Ethan Whitwam
|Durand
|Sophomore
|OL
|Jacob Zacharias
|Mondovi
|Senior
Second Team Defense
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|DL
|Brett Baker
|Durand
|Senior
|DL
|Dawson Hartung
|Durand
|Sophomore
|DL
|Noah Knobloch
|Eau Claire Regis
|Sophomore
|DL
|Carson Steinhorst
|Elk Mound
|Junior
|LB
|Ethan Anibas
|Durand
|Junior
|LB
|Luke Fischer
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Senior
|LB
|Ethan Levra
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|LB
|Caden Weber
|Eau Claire Regis
|Sophomore
|DB
|Caden Berger
|Durand
|Senior
|DB
|Drew Goettl
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
|DB
|Braden Trunkel
|Neillsville/Granton
|Senior
|DB
|Caleb VanDong
|Fall Creek
|Senior
|DB
|Dawson Rud
|Mondovi
|Sophomore
Honorable Mention
|Position
|Name
|School
|Year
|QB
|Joey Biesterveld
|Durand
|Senior
|QB
|Ryan Bohl
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|QB
|Bennett Seelan
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
|RB
|Dayne Vojtik
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Senior
|OL
|Alex Johnson
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|OL
|Karter Johnson
|Mondovi
|Senior
|WR/TE
|Ben Heath
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|DL
|Gabe Moschkau
|Elk Mond
|Senior
|DL
|Jace Pekol
|Neillsville/Granton
|Freshman
|DL
|Tristen Teisen
|Mondovi
|Sophomore
|DL
|Jarrett Wampole
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Senior
|LB
|Alan George
|Mondovi
|Sophomore
|LB
|David Hasselwander
|Eau Claire Regis
|Senior
|LB
|Brady Potaczek
|Stanley-Boyd
|Junior
|DB
|Ashton Fedie
|Mondovi
|Junior
|DB
|Michael Jenson
|Elk Mound
|Senior
|Specialist
|Keyton Boettcher
|Osseo-Fairchild
|Junior
Co-Offensive Players of the Year—Tanner Marsh, Mondovi and Simon Bauer, Durand
Co-Defensive Players of the Year—Ryan Kostka, Eau Claire Regis and Nate Lew, Elk Mound
Coach of the Year—Rod Rosemeyer, Durand
Assistant Coach of the Year—Brandon Powell, Elk Mound
