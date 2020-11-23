 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Seven Stanley-Boyd players chosen to All-Cloverbelt Conference first team
Prep Football: Seven Stanley-Boyd players chosen to All-Cloverbelt Conference first team

Seven members of the Stanley-Boyd football team were named to the All-Cloverbelt Conference first team for the 2020 season.

Junior quarterback Carsen Hause, junior wide receiver Cooper Nichols, senior offensive lineman Jake Schneider and junior specialist Mike Karlen were selected to the first team offense while junior defensive lineman Jacob Nesterick, senior linebacker Bo Chwala and junior defensive back Lucas Smith were chosen to the first team defense.

Senior offensive lineman Tyler Krizan was chosen to the second team offense. Junior linebacker Brady Potaczek was selected to the team as an honorable mention.

Mondovi senior running back Tanner Marsh and Durand junior running back Tanner Marsh were named Co-Offensive Players of the Year and Eau Claire Regis senior linebacker Ryan Kostka and Elk Mound senior linebacker Nate Lew were chosen as the Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

Mondovi coach Rod Rosemeyer was named the Cloverbelt Coach of the Year and Elk Mound assistant coach Brandon Powell was selected as the conference's Assistant Coach of the Year.

First Team Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
QBCarsen HauseStanley-BoydJunior
RBSimon BauerDurandJunior
RBAvery KaantaElk MoundJunior
RBTanner MarshMondoviSenior
WRGarrett KoxlienOsseo-FairchildSenior
WRCooper NicholsStanley-BoydJunior
OLHank AxelrodEau Claire RegisJunior
OLAidan BaltsElk MoundSenior
OLMitchell FedieMondoviJunior
OLAiden RitgerEau Claire RegisSenior
OLJake SchneiderStanley-BoydSenior
SpecialistMike KarlenStanley-BoydJunior

First Team Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLReese BrunnerElk MoundSenior
DLBrody CarothersDurandSenior 
DLJacob NesterickStanley-BoydJunior
DLZander RockowEau Claire RegisSophomore
LBTommy FriemothNeillsville/GrantonSenior 
LBPayton KostkaEau Claire RegisSenior 
LBNate LewElk MoundSenior 
LBBo ChwalaStanley-BoydSenior 
DBAaron HasselwanderEau Claire RegisSenior 
DBBrice ShimonOsseo-FairchildSenior 
DBLucas SmithStanley-BoydJunior
DBJP WolterstorffEau Claire RegisSenior 

Second Team Offense

PositionNameSchoolYear
QBCade BrennerDurandSenior 
RBPeyton MayerDurandSenior 
RBGus TheisenEau Claire RegisJunior
RBJonah ZoschkeNeillsville/GrantonSenior
WRJarod FalknerMondoviSophomore
WRGunnar HurlburtDurandJunior
OLTyler KrizanStanley-BoydSenior 
OLAntonio MeyerElk MoundSenior 
OLWyatt RamseierOsseo-FairchildSenior 
OLEthan WhitwamDurandSophomore
OLJacob ZachariasMondoviSenior 

Second Team Defense

PositionNameSchoolYear
DLBrett BakerDurandSenior 
DLDawson HartungDurandSophomore
DLNoah KnoblochEau Claire RegisSophomore
DLCarson SteinhorstElk MoundJunior
LBEthan AnibasDurandJunior
LBLuke FischerOsseo-FairchildSenior 
LBEthan LevraElk MoundSenior 
LBCaden WeberEau Claire RegisSophomore
DBCaden BergerDurandSenior
DBDrew GoettlEau Claire RegisSenior
DBBraden TrunkelNeillsville/GrantonSenior 
DBCaleb VanDongFall CreekSenior 
DBDawson RudMondoviSophomore

Honorable Mention

PositionNameSchoolYear
QBJoey BiesterveldDurandSenior 
QBRyan BohlElk MoundSenior 
QBBennett SeelanEau Claire RegisSenior 
RBDayne VojtikOsseo-FairchildSenior 
OLAlex JohnsonElk MoundSenior 
OLKarter JohnsonMondoviSenior 
WR/TEBen HeathElk MoundSenior 
DLGabe MoschkauElk MondSenior 
DLJace PekolNeillsville/GrantonFreshman
DLTristen TeisenMondoviSophomore
DLJarrett WampoleOsseo-FairchildSenior 
LBAlan GeorgeMondoviSophomore
LBDavid HasselwanderEau Claire RegisSenior 
LBBrady PotaczekStanley-BoydJunior
DBAshton FedieMondoviJunior
DBMichael JensonElk MoundSenior 
SpecialistKeyton BoettcherOsseo-FairchildJunior

Co-Offensive Players of the Year—Tanner Marsh, Mondovi and Simon Bauer, Durand

Co-Defensive Players of the Year—Ryan Kostka, Eau Claire Regis and Nate Lew, Elk Mound

Coach of the Year—Rod Rosemeyer, Durand

Assistant Coach of the Year—Brandon Powell, Elk Mound

