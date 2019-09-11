Two prep football teams seeking their first win of the season will square off on Friday as Chi-Hi travels north to face Rice Lake in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
The Cardinals and Warriors both entered this season with significant roster turnover from 2018 playoff teams and have shown improvement early on this year.
Rice Lake is coming off a 21-16 defeat at unbeaten Eau Claire Memorial last week, following losses to Medford (14-0) and New Richmond (14-13) to start the season.
“They’re kind of in the same boat we are record-wise but also personnel wise. They lost a lot (from) last year," Chi-Hi coach Chuck Raykovich said of the Warriors. "They’re still Rice Lake. They play hard, they’ve got some big, strong kids up front and it’ll be a battle.”
Rice Lake's three opponents have a combined 8-1 record through the third week of the season while the Warriors most recently held a Loyal Crawford-less Old Abes offense to three touchdowns but also forced three first-half interceptions in the contest.
The defense has kept Rice Lake in games early as the team's triple option offense has gotten up to speed. The Warriors have had great success with the ground-based offensive style over the years and Raykovich noted it's a type of offense that helped Army nearly upset Michigan last weekend on the college gridiron.
“Obviously, Michigan had more talent. But that kind of offense keeps a team in a game," Raykovich said. "That’s why the service academies run it, and that’s why a school like Rice Lake in the Big Rivers runs it.”
Chi-Hi is coming off a 42-18 defeat at home to unbeaten Menomonie to open last play. The Cardinals put forth their best effort on the young season against the rival Mustangs, scoring 10 points in the first half and held Menomonie to 42 yards rushing for the game. The Mustangs took to the air with 328 passing yards on 25 total attempts between quarterbacks Ryan Kahl and Tyler Werner. But coming off more sizable defeats against Holmen and Medford to open the season, Raykovich was pleased with the improvements his team showed in the contest.
“We challenged the kids to get better after Medford and they did," Raykovich said. "They really did and we’re happy with how they’re progressing. They’re working hard, they’re doing everything you want from a young team.”
Ben Steinmetz had a season-high 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Hayden Goodman threw for 111 yards and ran for 63 more.
The Big Rivers Conference features three unbeaten teams (Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and Superior) and four winless teams (Chi-Hi, Eau Claire North, Hudson and Rice Lake) through four weeks. Ironically enough, the conference's four winless teams match up this week with Eau Claire North playing at Hudson. Menomonie hosts defending league champion River Falls while Superior plays Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park.
The Cardinals and Warriors share many similarities and another big step forward this week could lead to a victory for either side.
“Looking at the film we’re still a half a click away on a lot of things," Raykovich said. "We’ve got to get to that point where we’re more successful on a lot of plays in the game offensively, defensively and on special teams and we’re close.”
This Friday's matchup will mark the 74th time the Cardinals and Warriors have matched up. That is the second longest all-time series in program history for the Cardinals, only surpassed by Chi-Hi's series with Menomonie which had the 107th meeting last week.
Chi-Hi owns a 41-31-1 advantage in the all-time series. Rice Lake has won two in a row over Chi-Hi and the series dates back to the initial matchup on Oct. 28, 1904, a 23-0 win for the Cardinals.
Chippewa County Prep Football Standings
Big Rivers Conference Football Standings
|Big Rivers Conference
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Eau Claire Memorial
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Menomonie
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Superior
|1
|0
|3
|0
|River Falls
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Hudson
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Chippewa Falls
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Eau Claire North
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Rice Lake
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake
Superior at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at Hudson
River Falls at Menomonie
Cloverbelt Conference Football Standings
|Cloverbelt
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Colby
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Eau Claire Regis
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Neillsville/Granton
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Spencer/Columbus
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Stanley-Boyd
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Cadott
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Altoona
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Fall Creek
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Cadott at Neillsville/Granton
Spencer/Columbus at Stanley-Boyd
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Fall Creek at Altoona
Colby at Spring Valley
Heart O'North Conference Football Standings
|Heart O'North
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bloomer
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Northwestern
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hayward
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Ladysmith
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Saint Croix Falls
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Spooner
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Barron
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Cameron
|0
|3
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Spooner
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Cumberland
Cameron at Hayward
Northwestern at Ladysmith
Friday's Games
Hayward at Bloomer
Ladysmith at Cameron
Spooner at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Cumberland at Northwestern
Barron at Saint Croix Falls
Lakeland Conference Football Standings
|Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Turtle Lake
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Unity
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Webster
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Clear Lake
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Grantsburg
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Flambeau
|0
|1
|0
|3
Friday's Games
Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Clear Lake at Elmwood/Plum City
Webster at Flambeau
Grantsburg at Unity
8-Man South Lakeland Football Standings
|8-Man South Lakeland
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Bruce
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Frederic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Luck
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Prairie Farm
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Clayton
|0
|1
|1
|2
|New Auburn
|0
|1
|2
|1
Friday's Games
Prairie Farm at New Auburn
Bruce at Luck
Clayton at Alma Center Lincoln
Mellen at Frederic
Cloverwood Conference Football Standings
|Cloverwood
|W
|L
|W
|L
|Abbotsford
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Athens
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Greenwood
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Thorp
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Gilman
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Loyal
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Owen-Withee
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Wis. Rapids Assumption
|0
|1
|0
|3
Thursday's Game
Loyal at Wis. Rapids Assumption
Friday's Games
Abbotsford at Gilman
Athens at Thorp
Greenwood at Owen-Withee
2019 Chippewa County Passing Leaders
|Passing
|Comp.
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|50
|85
|696
|5
|6
|Isaiah LaGesse, Bloomer
|35
|51
|656
|8
|1
|Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd
|40
|68
|373
|3
|1
|Hayden Goodman, Chi-Hi
|26
|53
|227
|1
|2
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|10
|28
|153
|2
|0
2019 Chippewa County Rushing Leaders
|Rushing
|Att.
|Yards
|TD
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|31
|319
|3
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|51
|302
|3
|Brady Spaeth, Cadott
|61
|292
|4
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|33
|249
|4
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|65
|242
|6
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|29
|224
|3
|Nelson Wahl, Cadott
|49
|195
|1
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|27
|167
|1
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|33
|165
|4
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|18
|154
|2
2019 Chippewa County Receiving Leaders
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|20
|341
|3
|Noah Hanson, McDonell
|10
|169
|1
|Dalton Grambo, Bloomer
|9
|136
|2
|Carter Rubenzer, Bloomer
|9
|135
|0
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|9
|128
|1
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|6
|119
|1
|Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer
|5
|111
|2
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|11
|103
|1
|Tyler Bohland, Chi-Hi
|9
|99
|1
|Brady Ingersoll, Stanley-Boyd
|4
|79
|1
2019 Chippewa County Scoring Leaders
|Scoring
|Points
|Tanner Opsal, McDonell
|40
|Leif Iverson, Bloomer
|40
|Domonic Johnson, New Auburn
|26
|Kaden Kinney, LH/C
|26
|Tate Sauerwein, LH/C
|26
|Brady Spaeth, Cadott
|26
|Cooper Nichols, Stanley-Boyd
|24
|Kendren Gullo, McDonell
|22
|Caleb Edinger, New Auburn
|20
|Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer
|18
|Nick Walker, New Auburn
|18
2019 Chippewa County Team Offense Leaders
|Team Offense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|Bloomer
|3
|168
|218.7
|386.7
|New Auburn
|3
|338
|10
|348
|McDonell
|3
|102.7
|232.7
|335.4
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|143
|125
|268
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|3
|142.3
|51
|193.3
|Cadott
|3
|155.3
|34
|189.3
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|90.3
|75.7
|166
2018 Chippewa County Team Defense Leaders
|Team Defense
|Games
|Rushing YPG
|Passing YPG
|Total YPG
|New Auburn
|1
|4
|130
|134
|Lake Holcombe/Cornell
|3
|113.3
|37
|150.3
|Cadott
|3
|139.3
|86
|225.3
|Bloomer
|3
|142
|98.7
|240.7
|Stanley-Boyd
|3
|152.7
|98
|250.7
|Chippewa Falls
|3
|194.3
|141
|335.3
|McDonell
|3
|217.7
|134.3
|352