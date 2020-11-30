Prep Football: Six Stanley-Boyd, four Chi-Hi players named to Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region team

Six members of the Stanley-Boyd football team and four Chi-Hi players were among those to earn Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region team for the fall 2020 season.
Stanley-Boyd junior defensive end Jacob Nesterick, junior defensive back Lucas Smith, senior offensive lineman Jacob Schneider, junior quarterback Carsen Hause, junior wide receiver Cooper Nichols and junior kicker Michael Karlen were selected to the region two team. Chi-Hi junior inside linebacker Elijah Hable, junior defensive back Gavin Goodman, senior punter Jack Meyer and junior offensive lineman Matt Petska were selected to the region one squad.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior running back Tate Sauerwein was selected to the region one team. McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal, Gilman junior inside linebacker Julian Krizan and senior defensive back Kade Kroeplin were each selected to the all-region eight-man team.
Because of the circumstances of 2020 and the reduced number of teams competing in the fall, the large and small divisions within each region were combined to create four total regions. Award information for spring teams and players will be announced following the completion of that season and the WFCA will announce a single all-state team that includes both fall and spring athletes after the completion of the spring season.
