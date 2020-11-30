Prep Football: Six Stanley-Boyd, four Chi-Hi players named to Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region team

Six members of the Stanley-Boyd football team and four Chi-Hi players were among those to earn Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region team for the fall 2020 season.

Because of the circumstances of 2020 and the reduced number of teams competing in the fall, the large and small divisions within each region were combined to create four total regions. Award information for spring teams and players will be announced following the completion of that season and the WFCA will announce a single all-state team that includes both fall and spring athletes after the completion of the spring season.