Prep Football: Solid defense helps Lake Holcombe stay competitive in first eight-man season

Brandon Baldry refers to it as his football team’s ‘rock’.

And like a rock, the Lake Holcombe defense has been steady for most of the season, the first for the Chieftains back as a solo program playing eight-man football.

Lake Holcombe (1-5) has been competitive out of the gates and is coming off the program’s first varsity win, a 78-6 rout of South Shore last Friday. The Chieftains defense has held five of six opponents to 26 points or fewer, a reputable total for the high-scoring game of eight-man football.

“That’s been kind of our rock through this year has been our defense,” Baldry said. “Offense has been stagnant from time to time but our consistent aspect of our team has been our defense. We’ve got kids that understand our philosophy and granted we don’t always do everything right but we’re able to do our assignments and get as many caps to the ball as possible.”

Lake Holcombe limited South Shore to just five yards of total offense in last Friday’s win and overall is allowing a Chippewa County low 204.8 yards per contest. Three of Lake Holcombe’s first four losses of the season were decided by six points or fewer and after a 72-14 rout against state-ranked Athens on Sept. 23, the Chieftains finally broke through with a sizable win of their own against South Shore, another young team in its first eight-man season.

“It was a much-needed game for us to win, that’s for sure,” Baldry said of the win. “We were competitive for all but I’d say one game this year. The week before against Athens and Athens is just an overall really good team. To be able to bounce back after butt kicking that Athens served us was great to see.”

Lake Holcombe and Cornell co-oped in 11-man football from 2013-20 but went their separate ways following last season. But the Chieftains coaches and players aren’t necessarily new to the concepts and changes of having three fewer people on the field. Baldry was an assistant coach with Bruce prior to joining the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op as an assistant and used many eight-man plays and concepts in the 11-man game.

The biggest challenge so far for the Chieftains has been one many in the state have faced — maintaining a healthy roster. Lake Holcombe has found injuries and COVID-19 related situations but has played each of its scheduled six games so far. The last two games the team has started two freshmen on both sides of the ball as others were unavailable.

But for the most part the defense has stayed steady, providing a high floor for the team to remain competitive as the offense builds its chemistry and starts finding success. Lake Holcombe exploded for 78 points in its most recent win, a school record based on Chippewa Herald archived results.

Baldry hopes the win can be the first of a hot finish for the Chieftains. Lake Holcombe plays at Northwood/Solon Springs on Friday, a squad that leads the East Lakeland Conference standings and has won back-to-back games since a 36-30 loss at McDonell on Sept. 18. Following that game the Chieftains will see old friend, now once again rival Cornell on Oct. 15 before rounding out the season with an added game at Bruce on Thursday, Oct. 21. The Chieftains are not playoff eligible this year, but are using it as a building season. Lake Holcombe and Cornell are two of six teams to play in the self-created Rogue Independent Conference this season, a league that is made up first-year eight-man teams and also includes Athens, Thorp, Owen-Withee and Almond-Bancroft.

Last year’s proposed eight-man Wisconsin Football Coaches Association realignment would see the Chieftains and Cornell move into the Central Wisconsin West Conference beginning in 2022 with Bruce, McDonell, New Auburn and Prairie Farm while Gilman and Alma Center Lincoln would move into the Central Wisconsin East Conference where they would be paired with Athens, Greenwood, Owen-Withee and Thorp.

The Chieftains are showing growth and improvement in their first eight-man season and Baldry said the community is also showing great support for the program’s new endeavor.

“Our community support has been unbelievable,” Baldry said, “I think that’s one thing that’s been amazing between the concession stand and the attendance at games (and) little halftime presentations for seniors, veterans night. We’ve had an overabundance of people at games and its been amazing to see that support.”

