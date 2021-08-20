Prep Football: Somerset pulls away from Bloomer in opener

BLOOMER — The Somerset football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from Bloomer for a 26-14 victory on Friday evening.
Marcus Harelstad ran for a game-high 139 rushing yards on 19 carries with a 23-yard touchdown in the second quarter that helped Bloomer (0-1) take a 14-6 lead into halftime. Bowen Rothbauer added a two-yard scoring run as well for the Blackhawks.
Jack Casey tied the game in the third quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before adding the two-point conversion. Gabe Allen's two-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown put the Spartans (1-0) in front before Rory Hoff added a 14-yard touchdown pass to add some distance on the Blackhawks.
Casey finished with 87 yards on 20 carries for Somerset.
Connor Crane caught two passes for 32 yards while Jay Ryder added 23 receiving yards on two receptions for Bloomer.
The Blackhawks are back in action on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Eau Claire Regis.
