The Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer football teams each received votes in the first Associated Press state poll of the season, released on Tuesday.
The Orioles (1-0) were just outside the top ten in the Small Division poll (enrollments of 300 or lower) in 12th while the Blackhawks (1-0) tied for 16th in Medium Division poll (enrollments 301-899).
Fond du Lac (Large), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Medium) and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (Small) were the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions.
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Fond du Lac (8)
|1-0
|96
|2. Waunakee (1)
|1-0
|73
|3. Brookfield Central (1)
|1-0
|69
|4. Kimberly
|0-1
|59
|5. Muskego
|1-0
|51
|6. Franklin
|1-0
|36
|7. Marquette University
|1-0
|31
|8. Appleton North
|1-0
|28
|9. Middleton
|1-0
|22
|10. Bay Port
|1-0
|13
|(tie) Mequon Homestead
|1-0
|13
Others receiving votes: 12, Madison Memorial 7. 12, Neenah 7. 14, Slinger 6. 14, Monona Grove 6. 16, Kettle Moraine 5. 17, Menomonie 4. 17, Brookfield East 4. 17, Hudson 4. 17, West Bend East 4. 21, Verona Area 3. 21, Hartford 3. 23, Menomonee Falls 2. 23, Pulaski 2. 25, Menasha 1. 25, Kaukauna 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5)
|1-0
|77
|2. Amherst (1)
|1-0
|69
|3. Mount Horeb-Barneveld (1)
|1-0
|54
|4. St. Croix Central
|1-0
|49
|5. Lodi (1)
|1-0
|44
|5. New Berlin Eisenhower
|1-0
|44
|7. Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|1-0
|36
|8. Green Bay Notre Dame
|1-0
|34
|9. Rice Lake (1)
|1-0
|33
|10. Lakeside Lutheran
|1-0
|22
Others receiving votes: 11, Kewaskum 20. 12, Kewaunee 9. 13, Little Chute 8. 13, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8. 13, West De Pere 8. 16, Grafton 7. 16, Bloomer 7. 18, Omro 4. 19, Pewaukee 3. 19, Amery 3. 19, Greendale Martin Luther 3. 22, Berlin 2. 22, Luxemburg-Casco 2. 24, New Glarus-Monticello 1. 24, Plymouth 1. 24, Brodhead-Juda 1. 24, Spencer-Marshfield Columbus 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|1. Fond du Lac Springs (9)
|1-0
|99
|2. Bangor (1)
|1-0
|69
|3. Lake Country Lutheran
|1-0
|61
|4. Edgar
|1-0
|54
|5. Iola-Scandinavia
|1-0
|46
|6. Black Hawk
|1-0
|37
|7. Racine Lutheran
|1-0
|32
|8. Eau Claire Regis
|1-0
|26
|9. Grantsburg
|1-0
|24
|10. Fall River
|1-0
|23
Others receiving votes: 11, Potosi 11. 12, Stanley-Boyd 10. 13, Dodgeland 9. 14, Markesan 7. 15, Horicon-Hustisford 6. 15, Johnson Creek 6. 15, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 6. 18, Living Word Lutheran 5. 18, Fennimore 5. 20, Unity 3. 20, Wild Rose 3. 22, Stratford 2. 23, Belleville 1. 23, Hilbert 1. 23, Pecatonica/Argyle 1. 23, Darlington 1. 23, Oshkosh Lourdes 1. 23, Loyal 1.
