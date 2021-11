Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd earns six Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region selections

Five Stanley-Boyd football players earned a total of six Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's All-Region selections, according to teams released by the WFCA on Tuesday.

Senior quarterback Carsen Hause, wide receiver/outside linebacker Brady Potaczek, defensive end Jacob Nesterick, defensive back Lucas Smith and kicker Michael Karlen were selected among the best players among the Region 2 Small teams.

Chi-Hi had three selections with senior offensive lineman Mason Goettl, senior defensive lineman Owen Krista and inside linebacker Elijah Hable among Region 1 Large teams.

The Bloomer senior duo of quarterback Jack Strand and wide receiver Connor Crane were selected among Region 1 Small teams. Cadott senior inside linebacker Gavin Tegels was an all-region pick for the Region 1 Small team.

McDonell junior wide receiver Dale Tetrault and Gilman tight end/fullback Bryson Keepers were picked from the North Eight-Player region.

All-state teams are announced next week.

