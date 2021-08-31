Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd moves up one spot in AP Medium Division state poll

The Stanley-Boyd football team has moved up one spot to eighth in the latest Associated Press Medium Division state coaches poll.
The Orioles (2-0) defeated Marathon 35-7 on Saturday and moved up a position as Catholic Memorial (2-0) earned eight of the 10 first place votes to take the top spot over Lake Country Lutheran in second and Ellsworth in third. Friday the Orioles face Durand (2-0) a team that received votes in the Small Division.
Chi-Hi (2-0) earned a vote in the Large Division poll after defeating D.C. Everest last week hosts Menomonie (2-0) on Friday. The Mustangs are also receiving votes in the Large School Poll.
Franklin (2-0) is the top team in the Large Division poll with seven of 10 first place votes and Eau Claire Regis (2-0) has the top spot in the Small Division poll with nine of ten top votes.
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|LW
|1. Franklin
|(7)
|2-0
|96
|1
|2. Muskego
|(2)
|2-0
|88
|2
|3. Sun Prairie
|(1)
|2-0
|81
|3
|4. Kimberly
|-
|2-0
|70
|5
|5. Waunakee
|-
|2-0
|42
|6
|6. DeForest
|-
|2-0
|30
|9
|7. Mukwonago
|-
|2-0
|28
|NR
|8. Hartland Arrowhead
|-
|1-1
|21
|4
|(tie) Homestead
|-
|2-0
|21
|NR
|10. Appleton North
|-
|1-1
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 13. Menomonie 8. Kaukauna 6. Union Grove 6. Wausau West 6. Neenah 4. Bay Port 4. Baraboo 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 2. Chippewa Falls 1. Racine Horlick 1. Mount Horeb-Barneveld 1. Stevens Point 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Pts
|LW
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(8)
|2-0
|96
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|-
|2-0
|83
|T2
|3. Ellsworth
|(2)
|2-0
|74
|T2
|4. Amherst
|-
|2-0
|68
|4
|5. Lodi
|-
|2-0
|46
|8
|6. Stratford
|-
|2-0
|44
|10
|7. Northwestern
|-
|2-0
|41
|6
|8. Stanley Boyd
|-
|2-0
|31
|9
|9. Freedom
|-
|2-0
|17
|NR
|(tie) Luxemburg-Casco
|-
|2-0
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 11. Edgewood 8. Grafton 4. Monroe 4. Berlin 1. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Regis
|(9)
|2-0
|98
|1
|2. Cumberland
|-
|2-0
|84
|3
|3. Colby
|(1)
|2-0
|68
|7
|4. Edgar
|-
|1-1
|59
|2
|5. Bangor
|-
|1-0
|58
|4
|6. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|-
|2-0
|46
|10
|7. Abbotsford
|-
|2-0
|24
|NR
|8. Reedsville
|-
|2-0
|22
|NR
|9. Marshall
|-
|2-0
|17
|NR
|10. St. Mary's Springs
|-
|1-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cuba City 12. Nekoosa 11. Highland 9. Hurley 7. Darlington 6. Durand 6. Racine Lutheran 4. Shiocton 2. Black Hawk-Warren IL 2. Johnson Creek 2. Pacelli 2. Cashton 1. Boyceville 1.