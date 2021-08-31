Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd moves up one spot in AP Medium Division state poll

The Stanley-Boyd football team has moved up one spot to eighth in the latest Associated Press Medium Division state coaches poll.

The Orioles (2-0) defeated Marathon 35-7 on Saturday and moved up a position as Catholic Memorial (2-0) earned eight of the 10 first place votes to take the top spot over Lake Country Lutheran in second and Ellsworth in third. Friday the Orioles face Durand (2-0) a team that received votes in the Small Division.

Chi-Hi (2-0) earned a vote in the Large Division poll after defeating D.C. Everest last week hosts Menomonie (2-0) on Friday. The Mustangs are also receiving votes in the Large School Poll.

Franklin (2-0) is the top team in the Large Division poll with seven of 10 first place votes and Eau Claire Regis (2-0) has the top spot in the Small Division poll with nine of ten top votes.

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

