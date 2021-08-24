Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd ranked ninth in first Associated Press Medium Division state poll of season

The Stanley-Boyd football team is ranked ninth among medium division schools in the first Associated Press state poll of the season, released on Tuesday.
The Orioles (1-0) are ninth in the medium division, which is for teams with enrollments between 301-899. Catholic Memorial is first in the division and had three first-place votes with Ellsworth and Lake Country Lutheran each tied for second place and having two first-place votes apiece. Stanley-Boyd opened the season with a 51-0 victory over Cadott last Friday and hosts Marathon this Friday.
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause threw three touchdowns and the defense caused five turnovers as the Orioles opened the season with a 51-0 shutout win over Cadott on Friday evening in Cadott.
Franklin was first in the large division poll (enrollment 900 and up), just ahead of Muskego as each team had four first-place votes. Eau Claire Regis is the top team in the small division (enrollment 300 and under) and gained five of seven first-place votes with Edgar in second with the other two votes for the top spot.
Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
|Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Franklin (4)
|1-0
|70
|-
|2. Muskego (4)
|1-0
|69
|-
|3. Sun Prairie
|1-0
|38
|-
|4. Hartland Arrowhead
|1-0
|35
|-
|5. Kimberly
|1-0
|33
|-
|6. Waunakee
|1-0
|28
|-
|7. Fond du Lac
|1-0
|25
|-
|(tie) Whitefish Bay
|1-0
|25
|-
|9. DeForest
|1-0
|18
|-
|10. Appleton North
|0-1
|17
|-
Others receiving votes: Mukwonago 16. Wauwatosa West 13. Schofield D.C. Everest 10. Hartford Union 7. Menomonie 6. Wausau West 5. Homestead 5. Bay Port 4. Kaukauna 4. Brookfield Central 3. Verona 3. Brookfield East 2. Baraboo 2. Oak Creek 1. Appleton East 1.
|Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Catholic Memorial (3)
|1-0
|60
|-
|2. Ellsworth (2)
|1-0
|49
|-
|(tie) Lake Country Lutheran (2)
|1-0
|49
|-
|4. Amherst
|1-0
|28
|-
|5. Grafton
|1-0
|26
|-
|6. Northwestern
|1-0
|25
|-
|7. Monroe
|1-0
|22
|-
|(tie) Lodi
|1-0
|22
|-
|9. Stanley Boyd
|1-0
|17
|-
|10. Stratford
|1-0
|13
|-
Others receiving votes: Rice Lake 10. Lake Mills 10. Freedom 9. Luxemburg-Casco 8. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8. Edgewood 7. Spencer-Columbus Catholic 6. Lomira 5. Marshall 4. Jefferson 3. Wrightstown 1. Plymouth 1. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 1. Martin Luther 1.
|Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Regis (5)
|1-0
|62
|-
|2. Edgar (2)
|1-0
|46
|-
|3. Cumberland
|1-0
|38
|-
|4. Bangor
|1-0
|34
|-
|5. Darlington
|1-0
|28
|-
|6. Iola-Scandinavia
|1-0
|25
|-
|7. Colby
|1-0
|23
|-
|8. Black Hawk-Warren IL
|1-0
|20
|-
|9. Oshkosh Lourdes
|1-0
|17
|-
|10. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|1-0
|14
|-
Others receiving votes: Abbotsford 12. Auburndale 9. Mondovi 9. Fennimore 8. Nekoosa 6. Highland 5. Hurley 5. Cuba City 5. Pacelli 5. Durand 4. Johnson Creek 3. Hilbert 2. Boyceville 2. Reedsville 2. Randolph 1.