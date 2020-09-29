Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd receives votes in first Associated Press state poll of season

The Stanley-Boyd football team received votes but was not ranked in the top ten as a part of the first Associated Press state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Orioles (1-0) defeated Fall Creek 65-6 last Friday to open the season at Oriole Park and were among the schools to receive votes in the Medium Division rankings.

Muskego (Large), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Medium) and Edgar (Small) were the top-ranked schools in their respective divisions.

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments