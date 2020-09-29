 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd receives votes in first Associated Press state poll of season
Prep Football

Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd receives votes in first Associated Press state poll of season

{{featured_button_text}}

The Stanley-Boyd football team received votes but was not ranked in the top ten as a part of the first Associated Press state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Orioles (1-0) defeated Fall Creek 65-6 last Friday to open the season at Oriole Park and were among the schools to receive votes in the Medium Division rankings.

Muskego (Large), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Medium) and Edgar (Small) were the top-ranked schools in their respective divisions.

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, and total points, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

 
Large Division
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Muskego(8)1-080
2. Franklin-1-055
3. Menomonee Falls-1-053
4. Mukwonago-1-052
5. Brookfield East-0-035
6. Marquette University-0-027
7. Hortonville-1-019
(tie) Waukesha West-0-019
9. Mequon Homestead-1-018
10. Whitefish Bay-1-015

Others receiving votes: Oak Creek 12. Menasha 11. Hartford 10. Onalaska 7. Cedarburg 6. Brookfield Central 5. Hudson 5.Waterford 4. Hartland Arrowhead 2. Burlington 2. Oconomowoc 2. Schofield D.C. Everest 1.

 
Medium Division
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Waukesha Catholic Memorial(6)1-077
2. Lake Country Lutheran(2)1-069
3. Grafton-1-051
4. Appleton Xavier(1)1-047
5. Freedom-1-038
6. Pewaukee-1-035
7. Lake Mills-1-033
8. Stratford-1-019
9. Wrightstown-1-018
10. Lakeside Lutheran-1-017
(tie) Greendale Martin Luther-1-017

Others receiving votes: Amherst 15. Chilton 12. St. Croix Central 10. Maple Northwestern 7. Stanley-Boyd 6. Medford 5. Little Chute 5. New Berlin Eisenhower 4. Berlin 3. Kiel 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 2. New Berlin West 2.

 
Small Division
SchoolRecordPoints
1. Edgar(4)1-077
2. Eau Claire Regis(2)1-059
3. Mineral Point-1-043
4. Oshkosh Lourdes-1-041
5. Racine Lutheran-1-034
6. Darlington-1-031
7. Hilbert-1-030
8. Mondovi-1-024
9. Manawa Little Wolf-1-023
10.Abbotsford0-019

Others receiving votes: Cambridge 16. Cedar Grove-Belgium 16. Cumberland 10. Grantsburg 10. Iola-Scandinavia 9. Almond-Bancroft 6. Colby 6. Potosi 3. Randolph 2. Spring Valley 2. Blair-Taylor 2. Lancaster 2. Highland 1. Hurley 1. Unity 1.

