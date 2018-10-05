STANLEY — Big pass plays set up the offense as Willy Burich-Reynolds ran for three touchdowns as Stanley-Boyd defeated Fall Creek 26-13 on Friday at Oriole Park on Friday to clinch a playoff berth with a winning conference record.
The Orioles fell behind 7-0 after Fall Creek scored on their first offensive possession, but Stanley-Boyd responded by scoring 26 points consecutive points before a fourth quarter Fall Creek score.
"I am really proud of the guys — all season long, not just tonight — they kept their heads up and they kept working," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "We’ve said it from day one, we’re a work in progress this season and our guys have really just been focused on getting better."
Trailing by seven, Justin Smasal recovered a botched snap from Fall Creek setting the Orioles up at the Crickets 29-yard line.
LJ Schmelzer turned the turnover into points when he found favorite target Noah Gillingham on a crossing route for a 23-yard touchdown to even the score with about a minute remaining in the first quarter.
The Orioles defense forced back-to-back punts and Stanley-Boyd began its final drive of the half deep in its own territory with 3:27 left in the first half.
Starting on the 7-yard line, Schmelzer used his legs on three straight plays to run for a first down. On first down at the 19, Schmelzer tossed it deep and receiver Ben Milas came down with the jump ball and ran to the Fall Creek 9-yard line for a 70-yard reception.
Three plays later, Burich-Reynolds found the endzone for the first time with 1:06 left in the half as the Orioles took a 14-7 leading into the break.
More than halfway into the third quarter the score remained the same until the Orioles embarked on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that Burich-Reynolds capped with a 22-yard carry as he barreled through a host of Fall Creek defenders as Stanley-Boyd pulled ahead 20-7.
On the first drive of the fourth quarter the Orioles were moving into Fall Creek territory when Schmelzer connected with Clayton Carlson for 42 yards down to the Cricket five-yard line.
"We’ve really been run oriented this year and teams have really packed in on us, so being able to stretch the field and loosen the box up really makes a big difference for us," Koenig said of the benefits of a strong passing game. "We’re kind of used to having that luxury in the past and I know our quarterback can get it done and the receivers have just been getting better all the time and playing better with experience."
Burich-Reynolds tallied his third score on the ground on the following play to go up 26-7.
Stanley-Boyd forced two punts and a turnover on downs on the first three drives of the second half to hold the Cricket offense down.
The Crickets did find the end zone one last time to narrow the score late in the game following a turnover. Andrew Kleinhans deflected an intended screen pass at the line of scrimmage and tipped the ball to himself for the interception.
Fall Creek quarterback Hayden Goodman on fourth down inside the red zone managed to allude the pass rush of the Orioles and find Travis Laube for a late score with 4:25 left in the game.
The Orioles forced a turnover on downs on the next Fall Creek possession and were able to run out the clock to earn a playoff berth with a winning record in the Cloverbelt.
Schmelzer completed nine of 13 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 33 yards on 13 carries.
"It’s great to have (Schmelzer's) senior leadership, but also knowing that Noah (Gillingham) was able to fill in that week and if something happens to LJ, he’s able to step in and keep things moving for us is huge as well," Koenig said in reference to Gillingham playing quarterback in the Orioles win over Osseo-Fairchild on Sept. 25.
Burich-Reynolds ran for 42 yards on nine attempts, including his three touchdown runs along with three catches for 41 yards. Bo Chwala totaled 52 yards on six carries.
Gillingham had four catches for 47 yards and Carlson pulled in two catches for 52, with Milas adding a 70-yard catch.
"We still have a long ways to go, I think we still haven’t seen the true potential of this football team," Koenig said. "But I’m proud of the work they’ve put in, they didn’t get discouraged from those two bad losses early in the season and have really learned to fight some close games out and make some big plays."
The Orioles travel to Colby next Friday to conclude the regular season.
