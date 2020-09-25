Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd scores school record 65 points in rout over Fall Creek

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team's defense gave the offense more than enough time to get comfortable.
The defense allowed zero points while the offense overcame an early turnover to score the final 65 points in a 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Friday in a Cloverbelt Conference opener at Oriole Park.
The 65 points scored by Stanley-Boyd (1-0, 1-0) is the most in school history according to Chippewa Herald records and is the most since Stanley individually put up 83 points in an 83-0 victory over Cadott on Oct. 4, 1914.
A relatively mild start to the game kicked into high gear in the second quarter when the Orioles scored 36 points, helping Stanley-Boyd take a 48-6 lead into halftime.
"We have a lot of great kids right now that work hard, they have great ability, they're fast and it's just being able to take advantage of that," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. "It's a shame at times that there's only one football to pass around but our kids work hard in the offseason and they really did a great job tonight."
Michael Karlen ran for two touchdowns while adding three field goals including a 46-yard boot in the third quarter. Cooper Nichols scored three of the five touchdowns in the second quarter, scoring on runs from five and 19 yards while also hauling in a 67-yard touchdown pass from Carsen Hause. Nichols finished the game with a team-high 104 receiving yards on four passes and Hause completed 9 of 16 passes for 129 yards.
Brady Potaczek ran for 41 yards including a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Jacob Nesterick had a team-high 81 rushing yards that included a 53-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.
The Crickets (0-1, 0-1) did find the scoreboard first however when Ryan Whittlinger picked off Hause on Stanley-Boyd's first play from scrimmage and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to put the Crickets in front 6-0 just past two minutes into the contest. Karlen was responsible for all 12 of Stanley-Boyd's points in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run bookended by field goals of 42 and 32 yards, respectively.
The Stanley-Boyd defense limited Fall Creek to 45 yards of total offense.
"It took us a while to get going offensively and it's the first game of the year so we kind of expect that," Koenig said. "But our defense was playing fast. They were flying around and making some plays and really kept our offense in a good position."
Landon Karlen caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Logan Burzynski in the fourth quarter for the Orioles.
The Orioles missed the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in a decade, but came out of the gates strong on Friday. Stanley-Boyd returns to action next Friday at home against Neillsville/Granton.
"We talked a lot before the game about how grateful we were to have the opportunity and who knows if next week is going to happen, who knows if the next two weeks are going to happen so we just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and play fast and have fun and I think the kids did that," Koenig said. "We have a long way to go as far as playing at our best level, but I know this team is focused on trying to get better. They've been fun in practice and we'll just keep working as long as we can and hopefully keep getting a chance to play."
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!