Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd scores school record 65 points in rout over Fall Creek

Brady Potaczek ran for 41 yards including a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Jacob Nesterick had a team-high 81 rushing yards that included a 53-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.

The Crickets (0-1, 0-1) did find the scoreboard first however when Ryan Whittlinger picked off Hause on Stanley-Boyd's first play from scrimmage and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to put the Crickets in front 6-0 just past two minutes into the contest. Karlen was responsible for all 12 of Stanley-Boyd's points in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run bookended by field goals of 42 and 32 yards, respectively.

The Stanley-Boyd defense limited Fall Creek to 45 yards of total offense.

"It took us a while to get going offensively and it's the first game of the year so we kind of expect that," Koenig said. "But our defense was playing fast. They were flying around and making some plays and really kept our offense in a good position."

Landon Karlen caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Logan Burzynski in the fourth quarter for the Orioles.

The Orioles missed the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in a decade, but came out of the gates strong on Friday. Stanley-Boyd returns to action next Friday at home against Neillsville/Granton.