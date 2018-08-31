STANLEY — When your team is young and a work in progress, facing one of the top teams in the Cloverbelt Conference is a challenge.
A younger Stanley-Boyd team learned that in a 44-7 loss to Eau Claire Regis on Friday night at Oriole Park.
On the second play from scrimmage, Regis' running back Andrew Ernstmeyer broke through the line for a 60-yard run to the Stanley-Boyd six yard line which was a sign of things to come as the Ramblers racked up 365 yards rushing in the win over the Orioles.
"Hats off to Regis, they are a good football team, they have some great athletes and they’re well coached, but really our problems defensively weren’t so much the misdirection, we were playing really flat footed and that’s something our team doesn’t traditionally do," Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said.
Regis scored on their first two possession for a 15-0 lead less than four minutes into the game and never looked back.
Stanley-Boyd had a chance in the first quarter to cut into the deficit, but they turned the ball over on downs in the red zone on back-to-back possessions late in the first quarter and the first drive to open the second.
The Ramblers tallied a touchdown nearing the end of the half that put Stanley-Boyd into a big first half hole as Regis quarterback Isaac Michels connected on fourth and six for a 16-yard score to Cade Osborn with under four minutes to halftime.
The Orioles only score of the game came in the third quarter when senior quarterback LJ Schmelzer found space up the middle before cutting to the outside and racing along the sidelines as he ran in from 60 yards out, but by then Stanley-Boyd trailed 37-7.
"This kind of result doesn’t happen a lot over here (in Stanley)," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "Stanley-Boyd has a great coaching staff and great football tradition and that (kind of result) doesn’t happen often... I think this was important in a conference standing and playoff seeding standpoint. You have to win these rivalry type games with the better teams in the conference."
Schmelzer ran for 66 yards on 14 carries to lead the Orioles. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 63 yards.
Ernstmeyer ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns for the Ramblers to lead all rushers.
Koenig said the biggest thing the team has been working on in practice is communication. He wants his players to be confident in their roles on each down so they can play aggressive rather than tentative, something he said the team must continue to work on.
"We are really working hard in all facets of the game to communicate better," Koenig said. "You might watch the game and think that’s not the biggest problem they had but we’re always trying to play at a better pad level, we’re trying to be more physical and we’re trying to communicate because when guys are confused they play slow."
Although the team took their first loss of the season and dropped to an even mark in conference play, Koenig still thinks his team made steps in the right direction on Friday. He wants his team to take in the big picture of the season and see they still have a lot to play for this year.
"When you watch the film from tonight the score doesn’t represent the growth of the team," Koenig said. "We’re going to pick it apart as coaches, and show the kids and coach them up because as I told the team after the game it’s not about the game right now it’s about measuring where we’re on our journey through this season because we still have a lot of football to play and we know we can be a much better team than the way we played tonight."
Stanley-Boyd (2-1, 1-1) plays at Spencer/Columbus next Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.