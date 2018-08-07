STANLEY — Many new faces will hit the field for the Stanley-Boyd football team this fall.
The Orioles return 19 letterwinners but lose 14 from last season’s team that won the Cloverbelt Conference championship and advanced to the second round of the Division 5 playoffs.
Early returns for the team and 15th-year coach Jeff Koenig are good, but the long-time Oriole coach understands the first few weeks of practice will be important as a new cast of characters gets up to speed at the varsity level.
“The learning curve is definitely a lot steeper now than we’ve had the last few years,” Koenig said. “They had a great (first) day and they were focused and just got better as the day went on and that’s all we ask of them. It’s easy to get caught up in the record or the win-loss column as you progress through the season. But our focus every year is just to get better every day. That will be our goal this year, that’s been our goal in the past. Just to get better each day at practice and get better as a football team.”
Stanley-Boyd does return three players who earned All-Cloverbelt Conference first team accolades from a season ago. Quarterback LJ Schmelzer threw for 1,402 yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 329 yards on the ground and seven more scores. Defensive back Ben Milas was an all-conference and all-region pick as he made 38 tackles and had two interceptions as a key player in the secondary of a strong Oriole defense. Noah Gillingham averaged more than 40 yards per punt on his way to first team all-conference honors as a specialist and was a starter on offense and defense.
Justin Smasal was an all-conference honorable mention on the offensive line and Willie Reynolds returns after starting at linebacker last season as well for the Orioles.
The Orioles will have a number of players ready to take on bigger roles as they look to remain a fixture in the Cloverbelt.
“We’re happy with our numbers,” Koenig said. “I thought our numbers would be down this year but we’re actually right where we were the last few years so we’re pretty excited about that.”
The young Orioles will see plenty of time away from home in the early weeks of the season, playing five of their first six games away from Oriole Park and the team has just three home games during the regular season.
That stretch includes a nonconference game in the second week of the season at Marshall, a school northeast of Madison. Stanley-Boyd faced Stratford in nonconference action the previous two seasons in the week one.
Following the team’s first home game of the season against Eau Claire Regis in week three, the Orioles play three consecutive games away from home at Spencer/Columbus (Sept. 7), Cadott (Sept. 14) and Osseo-Fairchild (Sept. 21) before back-to-back home games versus Neillsville/Granton (Sept. 28) and Fall Creek (Oct. 5) before closing the season at Colby (Oct. 12).
While the team looks to gel together with many players taking on bigger roles in 2018, Koenig also said health will be another key as his team takes aim at a ninth consecutive trip to the playoffs.
“We have to focus on getting better and stay healthy,” Koenig said. “Really it’s just getting the players that haven’t played varsity used to the game speed and used to the intensity of the varsity level. But really it’s about staying healthy. We have some guys with a lot of experience and with a lot of ability but in the game of football if we lose them, things can change in a hurry. It’s a physical sport but I hope we can stay healthy, keep getting better and the kids can have a fun season.”
Stanley-Boyd opens the season at Altoona on Friday, Aug. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.