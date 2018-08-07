Can't Miss Game

vs Eau Claire Regis, Aug. 31

• The annual meeting between Cloverbelt Conference heavyweights is always a must-see affair, but this matchup between the Orioles and Ramblers will also be the lone home game at Oriole Park for Stanley-Boyd for the first six weeks of the season. Stanley-Boyd has just three home games in the regular season with two coming in the final three weeks, meaning this Labor Day weekend showdown is the only home contest for the Orioles until the end of September.