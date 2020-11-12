 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Chwala, Vait earn WFCA Academic All-State honors
Stanley-Boyd seniors Bo Chwala and Carter Vait have each earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All State honors for the 2020 season while the Orioles as a group of seniors have as well.

Chwala and Vait met the individual academic all-state qualifications for the award by being seniors, having a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher and being a varsity letterwinner.

The team also earned all-state honors by averaging at least a 3.33 GPA among its senior class and having a minimum of five seniors in the class. Overall the Orioles had a cumulative GPA of 3.49, 10th best among the schools at or above the threshold.

