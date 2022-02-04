Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen excited for chance to focus on kicking at Northern Michigan

Michael Karlen had a lot on his plate during his high school football career with Stanley-Boyd.

But now he gets the chance to focus on one specific thing as the senior recently signed to play college football at Northern Michigan University.

Karlen heads to Marquette, Mich., with an established track record of success kicking with the Orioles. He made 15 field goals in his career including a school-record 52-yard boot this past season to go with 70 extra points made and is a two-time Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-State kicker and three time All-Cloverbelt Conference honoree at kicker.

Last month, Karlen took the trip to the Upper Peninsula to visit the school and liked what he saw.

“A big part was there’s a lot to do around campus between skiing, Lake Superior, there’s a lot of fishing to do there and other stuff, and also on the football side of things their strength program is really advanced," Karlen said. "They have a lot of technology, and for me as a kicker, I wanted to go somewhere that is position specific for lifting and focuses on being athletes more than powerlifters. I found that their strength program fit me really well, and the fact that they play in a dome that also adds.”

Northern Michigan is a Division II college that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 5-foot-6, 140-pound Karlen was a do-it-all player for the Orioles during his high school career, also leading the team in rushing (351 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and finishing second in receiving (36 receptions, 429 receiving yards, five touchdowns) this past season while grabbing three interceptions and making 52 total tackles on defense.

“At the high school level you’re always looking for a kicker,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said, “someone who can make some extra points, and if they can help do some things on kickoffs it’s going to be great. But he emerged as a freshman as someone who was very accurate, and he was always working on it and trying to improve himself and you never worried about him putting time in or practicing.”

Karlen was introduced to kicking in youth football out of need for his team, but found he liked it the more he did it.

“Obviously, I like playing the other positions and helping my team out, but I realized my freshman year that kicking was what I wanted to do going past high school just because it’s something I love to do and it’s my strong suit," Karlen said.

Both Karlen and Koenig said a breakthrough moment for Karlen came in the team's 2020 season opener against Fall Creek where the then-junior Karlen booted six extra points and three field goals, including one from 46 yards to tie the school record into the wind. Karlen broke the school record this past season with a 52-yard field goal against Eau Claire Regis at Oriole Park on Oct. 8.

“We’re excited for him just because he’ll be able to focus on kicking," Koenig said. "He had so many times in our games where he never came off the field on any special team or any offensive or defensive play, so he would be exhausted when he was trying to kick a long field goal but he still came through for us. We’re excited to see what he can do once he can dedicate all his time and energy to kicking.”

Karlen said he was grateful for the support from his teammates, coaches, family and community members to help his college football dreams become a reality.

“I’ve said this about a lot of our guys, and it’s true about Michael as well, is that he is just a great person that happens to be a great football player, too. And he just has a great attitude at practice every day, has a great attitude in the weight room and just makes your program better," Koenig said of Karlen. "We’ve been blessed to have a lot of guys we can say that about here, but that’s one of the things that helped make our program successful.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.