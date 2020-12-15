 Skip to main content
Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen named Associated Press second team all-state
Prep Football | Stanley-Boyd Orioles

Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen named Associated Press second team all-state

Stanley-Boyd junior Michael Karlen has been named to the Associated Press All-State Second Team for the 2020 fall football season.

Karlen was chosen to the team as placekicker after making 11-of-14 field goal attempts and was 20-for-23 on extra point opportunities in nine games for the Orioles.

Muskego senior Hunter Wohler was unanimously chosen as the state player of the year and Edgar coach Jerry Sinz was chosen as the coach of the year.

2020 All-Chippewa County Football Team

Everything you need to know on this year's All-Chippewa County football team, led by Chippewa County Player of the Year Tate Sauerwein of Lake Holcombe/Cornell.

1 of 3

2020 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – x -Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, Sr., Muskego

COACH OF THE YEAR – Jerry Sinz, Edgar

x - unanimous selection

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM

QB – Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, Sr., Lake Mills

RB – x-Alex Current, 5-11, 185, Sr., Muskego

RB – x-Tanner Marsh, 5-9, 185, Sr., Mondovi

RB – Kraig Armstrong, 5-10, 172, Sr., Mauston

OL – x-J.P. Benzschawel, 6-7, 275, Sr., Grafton

OL – x-Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, Jr., Whitefish Bay

OL – x-Carson Hinzman, 6-5, 280, Jr., St. Croix Central

OL – Kyle Mason, 6-1, 225, Sr., Muskego

OL – Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 310, Sr., Wauwatosa East

WR/TE – Jack Martens, 6-0, 195, Sr., Cumberland

WR/TE – Drew Biber, 6-5, 215, Sr., Cedarburg

PK – Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, Sr., Watertown

ALL-PURPOSE – Nolan Kraus, 6-0, 185, Sr., Racine Lutheran

ALL-PURPOSE – Brye Hardel, 6-1, 225, Sr., Iola-Scandinavia

OFFENSE SECOND TEAM

QB – Joshua Bauer, 6-0, 196, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy

RB – Kyle Brewster, 6-0, 181, Sr., Edgar

RB – Brycen Cashin, 5-8, 180, Jr., Stevens Point Pacelli

RB – Cam Devine, 6-4, 224, Sr., Brookfield Central

OL – Nathan Gribble, 6-5, 290, Sr., West Salem

OL – Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, Sr., Potosi-Cassville

OL – Evan Ladwig, 6-5, 275, Sr., Plymouth

OL – Jim Schwaab, 6-4, 285, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

OL – Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, Sr., Mineral Point

WR/TE – Jaxson Retrum, 6-4, 195, Sr., Lake Mills

WR/TE – Colin Girdaukas, 6-1, 190, Jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian

PK – Michael Karlen, 5-9, 165, Jr., Stanley-Boyd

ALL-PURPOSE – Luna Larson, 6-2, 210, Jr., Baraboo

ALL-PURPOSE – Robby Michael, 5-10, 165, Jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian

DEFENSE FIRST TEAM

DL – Harrison Kielar, 6-4, 225, Sr., Brookfield East

DL – Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, Sr., Marshall

DL – Brian Radish, 6-3, 225, Sr., Muskego

DE/OLB – x-Ayo Adebogun, 6-2, 215, Sr., Mequon Homestead

DE/OLB – Hayden Nelson, 6-4, 240, Sr., Brookfield Central

ILB – Austin Dahlke, 6-0, 195, Sr., Edgar

ILB – Will Ockler, 5-11, 187, Sr., Menomonie

ILB – Mac Strand, 6-1, 220, Sr., Appleton Xavier

DB – x-Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, Sr., Muskego

DB – Jackson Labs, 5-11, 165, Sr., Rhinelander

DB – Alex Oechsner, 5-10, 175, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

PUNTER – Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, Sr., Watertown

DEFENSE SECOND TEAM

DL – Brett Krenke, 5-11, 215, Sr., Madison Edgewood

DL – Mila Stephens, 6-0, 360, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial

DL – Adam Thompson, 6-2, 250, Sr., Maple Northwestern

DE/OLB – Owen Arnett, 6-0, 210, Hartland Arrowhead

DE/OLB – Daniel Martens, 5-11, 184, Jr., Franklin

ILB – Orion Boe, 6-0, 225, Sr., Schofield D.C. Everest

ILB – Will Straka, 6-1, 215, Sr., Mineral Point

ILB – Charlie Weber, 6-1, 197, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy

DB – C.J. Boyd, 6-1, 190, Sr., Milwaukee University School

DB – Jackson Trudgeon, Jr., 6-1, 175, Jr., Madison Edgewood

DB – Grover Bortolotti, 5-10. 175, Sr., Whitefish Bay

PUNTER – Mason Wiesner, 6-2, 195, Sr., Manawa

