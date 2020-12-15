Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen named Associated Press second team all-state

Stanley-Boyd junior Michael Karlen has been named to the Associated Press All-State Second Team for the 2020 fall football season.
Karlen was chosen to the team as placekicker after making 11-of-14 field goal attempts and was 20-for-23 on extra point opportunities in nine games for the Orioles.
Muskego senior Hunter Wohler was unanimously chosen as the state player of the year and Edgar coach Jerry Sinz was chosen as the coach of the year.
2020 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-STATE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – x -Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, Sr., Muskego
COACH OF THE YEAR – Jerry Sinz, Edgar
x - unanimous selection
OFFENSE FIRST TEAM
QB – Adam Moen, 6-3, 190, Sr., Lake Mills
RB – x-Alex Current, 5-11, 185, Sr., Muskego
RB – x-Tanner Marsh, 5-9, 185, Sr., Mondovi
RB – Kraig Armstrong, 5-10, 172, Sr., Mauston
OL – x-J.P. Benzschawel, 6-7, 275, Sr., Grafton
OL – x-Joe Brunner, 6-6, 305, Jr., Whitefish Bay
OL – x-Carson Hinzman, 6-5, 280, Jr., St. Croix Central
OL – Kyle Mason, 6-1, 225, Sr., Muskego
OL – Marcus Mbow, 6-5, 310, Sr., Wauwatosa East
WR/TE – Jack Martens, 6-0, 195, Sr., Cumberland
WR/TE – Drew Biber, 6-5, 215, Sr., Cedarburg
PK – Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, Sr., Watertown
ALL-PURPOSE – Nolan Kraus, 6-0, 185, Sr., Racine Lutheran
ALL-PURPOSE – Brye Hardel, 6-1, 225, Sr., Iola-Scandinavia
OFFENSE SECOND TEAM
QB – Joshua Bauer, 6-0, 196, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy
RB – Kyle Brewster, 6-0, 181, Sr., Edgar
RB – Brycen Cashin, 5-8, 180, Jr., Stevens Point Pacelli
RB – Cam Devine, 6-4, 224, Sr., Brookfield Central
OL – Nathan Gribble, 6-5, 290, Sr., West Salem
OL – Jack Kaiser, 6-4, 275, Sr., Potosi-Cassville
OL – Evan Ladwig, 6-5, 275, Sr., Plymouth
OL – Jim Schwaab, 6-4, 285, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
OL – Gabe Sporle, 5-11, 225, Sr., Mineral Point
WR/TE – Jaxson Retrum, 6-4, 195, Sr., Lake Mills
WR/TE – Colin Girdaukas, 6-1, 190, Jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
PK – Michael Karlen, 5-9, 165, Jr., Stanley-Boyd
ALL-PURPOSE – Luna Larson, 6-2, 210, Jr., Baraboo
ALL-PURPOSE – Robby Michael, 5-10, 165, Jr., Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM
DL – Harrison Kielar, 6-4, 225, Sr., Brookfield East
DL – Kelby Petersen, 6-4, 255, Sr., Marshall
DL – Brian Radish, 6-3, 225, Sr., Muskego
DE/OLB – x-Ayo Adebogun, 6-2, 215, Sr., Mequon Homestead
DE/OLB – Hayden Nelson, 6-4, 240, Sr., Brookfield Central
ILB – Austin Dahlke, 6-0, 195, Sr., Edgar
ILB – Will Ockler, 5-11, 187, Sr., Menomonie
ILB – Mac Strand, 6-1, 220, Sr., Appleton Xavier
DB – x-Hunter Wohler, 6-2, 205, Sr., Muskego
DB – Jackson Labs, 5-11, 165, Sr., Rhinelander
DB – Alex Oechsner, 5-10, 175, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
PUNTER – Branden Fischer, 5-11, 170, Sr., Watertown
DEFENSE SECOND TEAM
DL – Brett Krenke, 5-11, 215, Sr., Madison Edgewood
DL – Mila Stephens, 6-0, 360, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial
DL – Adam Thompson, 6-2, 250, Sr., Maple Northwestern
DE/OLB – Owen Arnett, 6-0, 210, Hartland Arrowhead
DE/OLB – Daniel Martens, 5-11, 184, Jr., Franklin
ILB – Orion Boe, 6-0, 225, Sr., Schofield D.C. Everest
ILB – Will Straka, 6-1, 215, Sr., Mineral Point
ILB – Charlie Weber, 6-1, 197, Sr., Oshkosh Lourdes Academy
DB – C.J. Boyd, 6-1, 190, Sr., Milwaukee University School
DB – Jackson Trudgeon, Jr., 6-1, 175, Jr., Madison Edgewood
DB – Grover Bortolotti, 5-10. 175, Sr., Whitefish Bay
PUNTER – Mason Wiesner, 6-2, 195, Sr., Manawa
