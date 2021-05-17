Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen named to WFCA All-State first team at kicker

Stanley-Boyd junior kicker Michael Karlen has been selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Small Schools All-State first team at kicker for the 2020-21 season.

Karlen was 11-for-14 on field goals in the fall and made 20-of-23 extra points and was 3-for-3 on field goals in a 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Sept. 25 in Stanley.

Chippewa Falls senior punter Jack Meyer and junior offensive lineman Bryant Petska were chosen as honorable mentions to the WFCA Large Schools All-State team as honorable mentions.

Gilman junior inside linebacker Julian Krizan was selected to the WFCA 8-Player All-State first team for the Pirates. McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal was selected to the all-state 8-player team as an honorable mention.

