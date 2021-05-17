 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen named to WFCA All-State first team at kicker
top story
Prep Football

Prep Football: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen named to WFCA All-State first team at kicker

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Michael Karlen

Stanley-Boyd junior kicker Michael Karlen has been selected to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's Small Schools All-State first team at kicker for the 2020-21 season.

Karlen was 11-for-14 on field goals in the fall and made 20-of-23 extra points and was 3-for-3 on field goals in a 65-6 victory over Fall Creek on Sept. 25 in Stanley.

Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20

Jack Meyer

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20

Chi-Hi's Bryant Petska (64)

Chippewa Falls senior punter Jack Meyer and junior offensive lineman Bryant Petska were chosen as honorable mentions to the WFCA Large Schools All-State team as honorable mentions.

Gilman at McDonell football 11-5-20

Gilman's Julian Krizan (50)
Siren at McDonell football 11-13-20

Tanner Opsal (11)

Gilman junior inside linebacker Julian Krizan was selected to the WFCA 8-Player All-State first team for the Pirates. McDonell senior quarterback Tanner Opsal was selected to the all-state 8-player team as an honorable mention.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Derek Gebhard describes his winning goal for Forward Madison FC

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 13
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Thursday, May 13

Local box scores from Thursday's prep action. Bloomer, Menomonie and Boyceville baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott softball were among Thursday's winners.

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 11
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Tuesday, May 11

Local baseball and softball scores from Tuesday's action. McDonell, Bloomer, Thorp/Gilman and Boyceville baseball and Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Cadott softball were among Tuesday's winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News